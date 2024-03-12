Eaton County restaurant inspections: Chili not hot enough, tabbouleh should be more cold

CHARLOTTE — When county health inspectors visit local restaurants, they document problems that need addressing to meet county health codes.

The most serious problems are considered priority violations, which present potential health hazards and should be corrected immediately. Priority foundation violations do not present immediate health hazards but should be corrected in a timely manner. Consequently, followup inspections and reports may be generated.

In most cases, violations are corrected, and this information isn't an indication that violations at any establishment are an ongoing issue.

Here are the most serious violations in Eaton County for restaurants alphabetized N through Z for the month of January. The inspections for restaurants alphabetized A-M published last week:

Olive Garden, 8440 W. Saginaw Hwy., Lansing

Violation: Priority

Inspection Date: Jan. 17

Inspection Type: Routine

Problem: Food temperature

Comments: "At the time of inspection, a large plastic container of meatball sauce (bagged tomato sauce mixed with water 50/50) was found in the walk-in cooler around 50 F. Additionally, a small metal container of the tomato sauce, used for kid's pizza directly as it comes from the bag, was observed in a cold well on the appetizer line at 55 F. The PIC stated that the tomato sauce and the meatball sauce rendered from it are not considered TCS by Darden's standards. These items have not been looked at by the corporate inspectors for many years, and all Olive Gardens across the USA are said to prepare and use these sauces in this manner. It is not noted as an item of concern (or TCS) by any corporate standards, according to employees. BEDHD currently looks at this sauce as a TCS product, based on direct communication with MDARD at the state level. If Darden is able to provide sufficient data to show that the sauces are, in fact, shelf stable, as prepared at this site in Michigan, then BEDHD can also look to treat the product as non-TCS. Ensure that TCS food items made from room-temperature ingredients, about 70 F generally, are cooled to 41 F within a 4-hour timeframe. As it was not known when exactly the sauces had been prepared that day, they were discarded at the time of inspection. CORRECTED."

Violation: Priority

Problem: Food temperatures not cool enough

Comments: "At time of inspection the following items were found to be above 41 F, but below 135 F: 1. Cooked red peppers were found in a pan in the saute line cold well around 45 to 48 F. 2. Cream of mushroom was found in the saute line cold well around 47 F. Ensure that all TCS foods are maintained at 41 F or below or 135 F or above at all times. The PIC stated that the peppers are cooked and chilled in the walk-in cooler on a sheet tray. These are then brought out at 41 F or below to the saute line. The cream of mushroom is also cooled and brought out at 41 F. The issue seemed to be that for these items, they were being stored in shallow pans compared to the other deeper containers in the well. The PIC stated they will discuss this with the team to alleviate confusion on what pans to use. As it was not known how long the items had been above 41 F, they were discarded at the time of inspection. CORRECTED."

Violation: Priority Foundation

Problem: Cooling methods

Comments: "At the time of inspection, a large plastic container of meatball sauce (bagged tomato sauce mixed with water 50/50) was found in the walk-in cooler around 50 F. Additionally, a small metal container of the tomato sauce, used for kid's pizza directly as it comes from the bag, was observed in a cold well on the appetizer line at 55 F. These sauces are considered TCS by the Barry-Eaton District Health Department (BEDHD). Cool TCS items made from ambient temperatures within 4 hours. To achieve this, cool them in ice baths, put them in metal containers instead of plastic ones, or cool them in the walk-in cooler and not in the cold wells, as cold wells are made for holding already-cold food items and not for cooling. The PIC stated they will look to stop using the sauce that is held cold for kids pizzas and will use it in its hot held form. As it was not known how long the sauces had been above 41 F, they were discarded at the time of inspection. CORRECTED."

Penn Station Subs, 5417 W. Saginaw Hwy., Lansing

Violation: Priority Foundation

Inspection Date: Jan. 18

Inspection Type: Routine

Problem: Hand sink accessibility

Comments: "At the time of inspection, the facility's back hand sink located next to 3-compartment sink was observed with multiple containers within hand sink. All hand sinks shall be accessible at all times. The PIC removed the containers within hand sink. CORRECTED."

Philly Steak Express, 3280 S. Waverly Road, Lansing

Violation: Priority Foundation

Inspection Date: Jan. 22

Inspection Type: Partial or Follow-up

Problem: Chlorine test strips

Comments: "The facility was able to purchase chlorine test strips and sent a photo. CORRECTED."

Violation: Priority Foundation

Inspection Date: Jan. 16

Inspection Type: Partial or Follow-up

Problem: Chlorine test strips

Comments: "The facility was contacted and the PIC stated that they had not yet purchased chlorine test strips. Another follow-up will occur in 10 days."

Violation: Priority Foundation

Inspection Date: Jan. 8

Inspection Type: Partial or Follow-up

Problem: Chlorine strips

Comments: "The facility was emailed a reminder to send a photo of their new chlorine test kit or verify that they have discontinued the used of bleach for their sanitizing. No reply has been received. A visit will be made to the facility."

Violation: Priority Foundation

Rally's, 640 Lansing Road, Charlotte

Violation: Priority

Inspection Date: Jan. 26

Inspection Type: Routine

Problem: Potentially hazardous food

Comments: "At time of inspection, the facility was found to have two containers of shredded lettuce at 46 F in the service prep cooler. Ensure that all RTE TCS food items are held at 41 F or below, or 135 F or above at all times. Since the lettuce had been prepared the night before according to the tag, the containers were discarded at the time of inspection. The PIC was asked to keep all TCS foods in the working reach-in cooler until this unit could be serviced. CORRECTED A follow up will occur to see that the unit is working properly."

Sidestreets Deli, 116 S. Cochran Ave., Charlotte

Violation: Priority

Inspection Date: Jan. 9

Inspection Type: Partial or Follow-up

Problem: Sanitizing solutions

Comments: "This facility provided up-to-date test strips and sent a picture to the Health Department as proof. CORRECTED."

Violation: Priority Foundation

Inspection Date: Jan. 3

Inspection Type: Routine

Problem: Expired test strips

Comments: "At the time of inspection, the facility was observed with expired quat test strips of October 2022. A test kit that accurately test concentration of sanitizer solution shall be provided. Purchase new quat test strips and send an up-to-date picture to the email: aghiardi@bedhd.org within 10 days."

Starbucks Coffee, West Saginaw Highway, Lansing

Violation: Priority

Inspection Date: Jan. 2

Inspection Type: Partial or Follow-up

Problem: Ice bins connection

Comments: "The PIC stated that they were able to prop the pipe up with zip ties and emailed a photo of the air gap. CORRECTED."

Tim Hortons, 728 S. Waverly Road, Lansing

Violation: Priority

Inspection Date: Jan. 26

Inspection Type: Routine

Problem: Unwashed hands

Comments: "At the time of the inspection, the employees working the drive-thru were not observed washing their hands when changing between taking customer transactions and handling food. FOOD EMPLOYEES shall clean their hands and exposed portions of their arms as specified under 2-301.12 immediately before engaging in FOOD preparation including working with exposed FOOD, clean EQUIPMENT and UTENSILS, and unwrapped SINGLE-SERVICE and SINGLE-USE ARTICLES after engaging in other activities that contaminate the hands. Ensure that employees are washing their hands when changing between a task that contaminates hands and handling food, even when wearing gloves. The PIC had a discussion with both of the employees. CORRECTED."

Violation: Priority Foundation

Problem: Hand sink accessibility

Comments: "At the time of the inspection, both of the front hand washing sinks were observed with items stored in front of them and on top of them. A HANDWASHING SINK shall be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for EMPLOYEE use and used for no other purpose. Ensure that all hand washing sinks are easily accessible at all times, to encourage frequent hand washing. The items were removed from in front of the hand washing sinks. CORRECTED."

Top Buffet, 515 Lansing St., Charlotte

Violation: Priority Foundation

Inspection Date: Jan. 30

Inspection Type: Routine

Problem: Rice cooling methods

Comments: "At the time of the inspection, the PIC stated that they cooled their rice by leaving it in their hot holding device and just unplugging it. Cooling shall be accomplished using a method that allows the food to remain in accordance with the "time and temperature parameters established in the food code. Ensure that food is being cooled in a proper manner that allows it to stay at a safe time and temperature combination. The PIC was walked through the shallow, metal pan cooling method. CORRECTED."

Ukai Hibachi Grill & Sushi Bar, 754 Delta Commerce Drive, Lansing

Violation: Priority

Inspection Date: Jan. 17

Inspection Type: Routine

Problem: Ice machine drain line

Comments: "At the time of inspection, the facility's ice machine drain line was observed without an air gap. A direct connection may not exist between the sewage system and a drain originating from equipment in which food, portable equipment or utensils are placed. Provide an air gap of 1 inch or more between drain line. A follow up will occur within 10 days."

Violation: Priority Foundation

Problem: No soap

Comments: "At the time of inspection, the facility was observed without soap at front bar hand sink. Hand sinks shall be provided with soap. The PIC provided soap during inspection. CORRECTED."

Violation: Priority Foundation

Problem: Hand sink accessibility

Comments: "1. The facility's hand sink faucet located at bar was observed wrapped with plastic wrap making the hand sink not accessible. The PIC stated the facility does this due to fruit flies within bar area. 2. The facility's back hand sink located next to 3-compartment sink was observed with a container within hand sink. All hand sinks shall be accessible at all times. The PIC removed the plastic wrap at bar sink and removed the container within back kitchen hand sink. CORRECTED."

Village Ice Cream, 251 S. Bridge St., Dimondale

Violation: Priority Foundation

Inspection Date: Jan. 25

Inspection Type: Partial or Follow-up

Problem: Date marking

Comments: "At the time of inspection, the facility was found to have all of the necessary food items date marked. A couple of items were found to only have prep dates, while most had prep and discard dates. So long as all items are at least reflecting proper prep dates, this violation is seen as corrected at this time. Keep in mind that the date of prep/open for food must be treated as the first day, and add six more days to have proper discard dates. For example, macaroni and cheese prepared on Jan. 25, 2024, should have Jan. 25 as the prep date, and show Jan. 31, 2024, as the discard date. This was discussed with the PIC. CORRECTED."

Violation: Priority

Inspection Date: Jan. 2

Inspection Type: Partial or Follow-up

Problem: Sanitizer unit

Comments: "The owner stated that they have contacted Sysco and plan to have them out in the next couple months to replace the quat dispenser. This will be looked at again once this fix has been made."

Violation: Priority

Inspection Date: Jan. 2

Inspection Type: Routine

Problem: Heating methods

Comments: "At the time of inspection, a container of chili was found in a steam well at 127 F. The PIC stated this chili had been placed in the steam well about 2.5 hours prior to inspection. It was stated that the chili is a commercially-processed, pre-cooked item that comes in frozen, is thawed under refrigeration, and put into the steam well to cook to 140 F. The PIC stated that they sometimes cool this chili if it is leftover in the steam well, which was the case for this particular container. They had turned up the unit to get the chili to 140 F again, then turned it down so it didn't scorch. The unit was found to have too low of a water level for proper heating and holding, so water was added to it at the time of inspection. It was discussed that TCS food items, including pre-cooked items such as the chili, have to be reheated for hot holding to either 135 F or 165 F within two hours. If the pre-cooked food is on its first reheat, it must reach at least 135 F. If on the second reheat, which was the case of this chili, it has to reach 165 F within two hours. As it had been over two hours since the chili was placed in the warmer, and as it was below 135 F and said to not have been reheated to 165 F, it was discarded at the time of inspection. CORRECTED. This is a repeat violation."

Violation: Priority Foundation

Problem: Date Marking

Comments: "At the time of inspection, several RTE TCS food items were found with date marks that indicated the prep date, while others were found with marks indicating the discard date. Ensure that all RTE TCS food items that are held in the facility for over 24 hours are marked with a prep date, discard date, or both (date of prep/open + 6 days). Ensure that the system in place is consistent throughout the facility, marking all items in the same way. A follow-up will occur to see that the facility is marking all applicable items with either prep dates, discard dates, or both."

Zaytoon Mediterranean, 940 Elmwood Road, Lansing

Violation: Priority Foundation

Inspection Date: Jan. 25

Inspection Type: Routine

Problem: Potentially hazardous food

Comments: "No ready-to-eat (RTE) time/temperature control for safety (TCS) food was marked with date markings at the time of inspection in the facility. Ensure that all RTE TCS food items that stay in the facility for over 24 hours are marked with a prep date, discard date, or both and reflect a hold time of 7 days or less (date of prep/open + 6 days). The PIC stated that some of the food does stay in the facility for over 24 hours. These items were marked with discard stickers at the time of inspection. Follow-up will occur to see that this practice is being continuously done."

Violation: Priority Foundation

Problem: Food not cold enough

Comments: "At the time of inspection, cut lettuce and tabbouleh were found on the prep line around 46 to 50 F. The PIC stated these items had been prepared fresh around two hours prior. Ensure that TCS foods prepared from ambient temperature ingredients (~70 F) are cooled to 41 F within four hours. Use proper cooling methods such as using metal pans instead of plastic or using ice baths. Walk-in or reach in coolers are best for cooling foods, and prep lines are designed only to hold food that is already cold. The facility was given the option to come up with a time alone as a public health control (TPHC) policy for these foods, or to use alternative methods that can keep the food at 41 F or below at all times, such as putting ice in the prep line. A follow-up will occur to see that either the items are maintained at 41 F or below at all times, or to see that an acceptable TPHC policy is in place and properly followed."

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Eaton County restaurant inspections: Chili too cool, tabbouleh not cool enough