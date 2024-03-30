How do you eat your chocolate Easter Bunny?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Are you eating your chocolate Easter Bunny correctly?

Easter is here, which means families will be celebrating with all kinds of sweet treats. But one in particular stands out among the rest — the chocolate Easter Bunny.

But where do you start? The eyes? The nose? Or do you simply break it apart and start eating?

Well, the results are in on America’s favorite treat during the holiday.

Carly Schildhaus, National Confectioners Association, said most Americans — in fact, 78% of them — start with the ears.

“We also have people who start with the feet,” Schildhaus said.

In second place — the feet — 16% of Americans start here (which is still nearly one in five people).

And while there are the few that start at the feet, only 6% start at the tail, according to Schildhaus.

Chocolate Easter Bunnies, as well as chocolate eggs, are “easily the most popular treats for Easter,” Schildhaus said.

And another American favorite — jelly beans — follows closely behind.

No matter what you decide, Americans can call agree that sweet treats are a must during Easter. And if you’re wondering where to go to grab what you need for the holiday, here’s a list of stores and restaurants that will be open on Easter 2024.

