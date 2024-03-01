All you can eat for $5: Agriculture week community breakfast set for March 15 in Oak Habor

OAK HARBOR ― Local ag agencies and sponsors are celebrating National Agriculture Week by hosting an agriculture community breakfast March 15 at 8 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church.

The cost for the all-you-can-eat scrambled eggs, pancakes and sausages breakfast is $5. The event is not just for the agricultural community, but open to all individuals and businesses that eat meat, fruit, vegetables and bread ― items grown by farmers.

The guest speaker will be Quintin Smith, owner of Gideon Owen Winery. Smith will speak about the former Mon Ami Winery and the past and present of agriculture and winemaking on Catawba Island.

Proceeds benefit the agricultural community through various scholarships that will be awarded at the breakfast. For information about the scholarships, call 419-898-3631. For tickets and reservations call the Ottawa Soil and Water Conservation District at 419-898-1595.

