An Easy Way To Shop Small Businesses This Black Friday

Think outside of big-box retailers this Black Friday.
This year, Etsy launched its first-ever Cyber Week Sale. Kicking off Nov. 20, the sale features price drops on all kinds of handmade, one-of-a-kind goods on everything from home decor, jewelry and accessories to craft supplies, wedding gifts and more.
Though the peer-to-peer retailer isn’t yet giving an end date for the sale, it’s using the opportunity to feature its community of artisans and crafters. “We are always looking for ways for our seller community to reach new customers,” says Dayna Isom Johnson, Etsy’s Trend Expert. ”[We] are so excited to introduce our first-ever cyber week sale to connect holiday shoppers with the most special items from creative entrepreneurs around the world.”
Shoppers can get up to 60 percent off across the site from Etsy’s network of 1.9 million small-business owners and entrepreneurs who’ve opted to take part in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale week.
Who says supporting entrepreneurs should only happen on small-business Saturday? For shoppers who want to shop small this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we’ve curated a taste of what’s on sale during Etsy’s Cyber Week extravaganza.
Take a look at our favorite finds below:
1 Raw Druzy Ring - 20% off
Get it here.
2 Monogrammed or plain blanket scarf - 15% off
Get it here.
3 Simple glass vase set - 15% off
Get it here.
4 Carrie earrings - 10% off
Get them here.
5 Leather mug hugger - 50% off
Get it here.
6 Weave blanket - 25% off
Get it here.
7 Blue velvet cropped sleeve dress with pockets - 10% off
Get it here.
8 Personalized bifold leather wallet - 10% off
Get it here.
9 Dinosaur crayons - 25% off
Get them here.
10 Relationship status mug - 20% off
Get it here.
11 Pink wrap crop top - 30% off
Get it here.
12 Rose cut black diamond engagment ring - 20% off
Get it here.
13 The Great Lakes papercut art - 25% off
Get it here.
14 Unisex doggie socks - 20% off
Get them here.
15 Leather crossbody bag - 10% off
Get it here.
16 Kids play tent - 20% off
Get it here.
17 Agate slices coasters - 20% off
Get them here.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
- This article originally appeared on HuffPost.