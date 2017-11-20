An Easy Way To Shop Small Businesses This Black Friday

Think outside of big-box retailers this Black Friday.

This year, Etsy launched its first-ever Cyber Week Sale. Kicking off Nov. 20, the sale features price drops on all kinds of handmade, one-of-a-kind goods on everything from home decor, jewelry and accessories to craft supplies, wedding gifts and more.

Though the peer-to-peer retailer isn’t yet giving an end date for the sale, it’s using the opportunity to feature its community of artisans and crafters. “We are always looking for ways for our seller community to reach new customers,” says Dayna Isom Johnson, Etsy’s Trend Expert. ”[We] are so excited to introduce our first-ever cyber week sale to connect holiday shoppers with the most special items from creative entrepreneurs around the world.”

Shoppers can get up to 60 percent off across the site from Etsy’s network of 1.9 million small-business owners and entrepreneurs who’ve opted to take part in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale week.

Who says supporting entrepreneurs should only happen on small-business Saturday? For shoppers who want to shop small this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we’ve curated a taste of what’s on sale during Etsy’s Cyber Week extravaganza.

Take a look at our favorite finds below:

1 Raw Druzy Ring - 20% off

2 Monogrammed or plain blanket scarf - 15% off

3 Simple glass vase set - 15% off

