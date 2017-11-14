Home
Mail
Flickr
Tumblr
News
Sports
Finance
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Answers
Groups
More
Yahoo
Search
Search
Skip to Navigation
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Related Content
0
An Easy 6-Day Plan To Lose 10 Pounds
Woman's Day
•
November 14, 2017
1 / 9
Get the motivation you need to slim down and stick with it.
Get the motivation you need to slim down and stick with it.
From Woman's Day
Popular in the Community
5 dead in Northern California shootings that ended at elementary school
6,183
reactions
4%
72%
24%
7.3-magnitude earthquake jolts region on Iran-Iraq border
101
reactions
6%
62%
32%
Head Transplants: Sergio Canavero Is About to Perform the First Human Surgery—and There’s Nothing to Stop Him
1,386
reactions
4%
77%
19%
Senate GOP insisting on 'Obamacare' repeal for tax overhaul
2,101
reactions
4%
71%
25%
Rush Limbaugh: Roy Moore ‘Was a Democrat’ When He’s Accused of Targeting Teen Girls
1,681
reactions
2%
71%
27%
Photographer travels the world snapping incredibly realistic yet completely fake cities
330
reactions
5%
67%
28%
Birth rate in Brazil falls to 26-year low after Zika crisis
1
reactions
0%
50%
50%
Police give updates on California school shooting
10
reactions
0%
43%
57%
Daily News: Top News of the Day from NBC News 11/14
13
reactions
10%
65%
25%
AP FACT CHECK: Trump tells a tale about Air Force One
1,221
reactions
3%
61%
36%
'Justice League' Amazonian bikinis have Twitter in uproar: 'Men ruin everything'
2,332
reactions
5%
65%
30%
'Hero' father who thwarted alleged kidnapping attempt said he still prays for 'peace of mind' after the incident
3,136
reactions
5%
72%
23%
NASA's Operation IceBridge studies ice loss in Antarctica
739
reactions
4%
73%
23%
A Man Beat His 4-Month-Old Daughter to Death Because She Was 'Fussy,' Police Say
1
reactions
Tourist Hears Crying And Ends Up Saving A Stray Puppy's Life
6
reactions
0%
86%
14%
Scandal Not an Obstacle to Victory for Moore
66
reactions
4%
70%
26%
3 UCLA players face punishment at home after China incident
761
reactions
5%
76%
19%
Why suspension — not expulsion — is the appropriate punishment for UCLA three
1,592
reactions
5%
69%
26%
Archaeologists discover hundreds of human skeletons on horrifying ‘Murder Island’
366
reactions
4%
80%
16%
2017 NYC Veterans Day Parade
182
reactions
8%
71%
21%
41 Healthy Slow-Cooker Recipes That Will Rock Your Crock-Pot
3
reactions
0%
100%
0%
Consumer safety group unveils its 'worst toys' list
10
reactions
0%
100%
0%
Mueller Suited to Immensity of Trump Probe
50
reactions
5%
67%
28%
'American Idol' Winner Jordin Sparks Is Married — With a Baby on the Way!
447
reactions
12%
77%
11%