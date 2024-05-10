Eastwood High School teacher shares passion for teaching

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All careers have challenges and being a teacher is not an exception. Sometimes it can be “hard” but at the end of the day it’s all “worth it.”

That’s what Lauren Uribarri, an Eastwood High School teacher, told KTSM when asked about her teaching journey.

Lauren Uribarri and her students. Photo by Luisa Barrios – KTSM

Uribarri has been a teacher at Ysleta Independent School District for seven years.

She used to teach English at Bel Air High School, but now she’s currently teaching student leadership and is the student activity director at Eastwood High School.

Teacher Appreciation Week is Monday, May 6 through Friday, May 10. KTSM.com has been profiling inspiring teachers from different districts all weeklong.

Coming from a family of teachers, Uribarri said that for a long time, she “fought” wanting to be a teacher.

“Despite me fighting wanting to be a teacher, I always knew I wanted to help people and to give back to my community,” Uribarri said.

Being an Eastwood graduate herself, Uribarri said that being an Eastwood teacher made her who she is today.

“I always knew that when I became a teacher, no matter what campus I was at, I wanted to give my students the same experience that I had. And now I’m just very lucky because I get to do it at this school that made me who I am,” Uribarri said.

Uribarri said that teachers that she had in high school were incredible role models and mentors to her and seeing them made her want to pursue a career in teaching.

“It’s really cool because now I get to work daily with one of the teachers I had in high school,” Uribarri said.

Uribarri said the best part of being a teacher is the students.

“In the job that I do now, working together to accomplish a big goal, and just seeing them (students) have that confidence in themselves and in each other is amazing because I know that it’s going to go with them far beyond their four years here at Eastwood,” Uribarri said.

Uribarri said that she always wanted to be a high school teacher because she always felt like those were the important years in someone’s life.

“I’m glad that I get to be part of those four years that really do shape the rest of your adult life. I love middle schoolers, I love elementary kiddos, but I enjoy being at the high school,” Uribarri said.

Uribarri sent a message to people wanting to pursue a teaching career.

“Teaching is hard but it’s worth it. Sometimes you want to cry and give up, but I promise there’s always more good than bad and I think you find that in your co-workers and students. You just have to claim all the good because there’s so much good in education,” Uribarri said.

As for Teacher Appreciation Week, Uribarri said that one week is not enough to appreciate teachers.

“I think that one week is not enough for all that a teacher does. As an educator you wear many hats on campus for your duties as a teacher, but also, we are mentors, we are counselors sometimes, we are second parents a lot of times to kiddos. Teacher Appreciation Week is not enough ‘thanks.’ What I love about my job is that I make students feel appreciated all the time,” Uribarri said.

Graphic by Luisa Barrios – KTSM

Additionally, Uribarri was one of Ysleta ISD’s top 10 finalists for 2024-25 Secondary Teacher of The Year, according to the district.

Ysleta, Socorro school districts announce top teachers for year

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.