Eastpointe shooting suspect arrested in Brighton

BRIGHTON — Following a pursuit on Saturday, Brighton police arrested a man suspected in a January shooting that occurred in the Macomb County city of Eastpointe.

At about 1:55 p.m., police attempted to pull over a vehicle near W. Grand River Ave. and Challis Road in Brighton.

"The reason for the stop was that the driver of the vehicle had multiple warrants for his arrest and was also wanted out of Eastpointe Police Department for a shooting that took place in January of 2024," Brighton police officials said in a release.

The suspect led police on a pursuit through the city until officers lost sight of the vehicle.

At about 2:05 p.m., police found an unoccupied vehicle parked off Advance Street. They conducted a search using drones and two K9 units.

A male suspect was arrested at about 3:41 p.m. following a pursuit on foot.

Police did not identify the suspect in the release.

While the suspect was armed with a pistol, he was arrested without further incident and taken to the Livingston County Jail.

"At no point during this incident were shots fired by the suspect or the police. No injuries occurred to the officers, citizens or suspect during this incident," police officials said in the release.

Brighton police were assisted by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, Michigan State Police, Hamburg Township Police Department, Green Oak Township Police Department and the Novi Police Department.

Brighton Police are not releasing more details at this time.

