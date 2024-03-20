Eastpointe City Council retracts road diet plan for East 9 Mile

Eastpointe City Council rescinded its plans to reduce East 9 Mile Road from five to three lanes after a letter from state traffic regulators threatened funding.

In a 4-1 vote at Tuesday's meeting, the council retracted its earlier decision to move against public safety concerns and vote in support of a road diet plan. The council received a letter from the Michigan Department of Transportation on Friday threatening to pull funding from future phases of the project should the road diet plan move forward.

DeRonne's Hardware & Rental, at 18561 E 9 Mile, is protesting the approved 9 Mile road diet plans with a sign reading "Keep 9 Mile 5 Lanes Not 3 Contact the Mayor" outside of its shop on Saturday, February 10.

The council had to decide whether to revert to the original five-lane reconstruction plan for 9 Mile Road between Gratiot and Tuscany Avenue supported by federal funding, or de-obligate the funding released last September. This would require authorizing various traffic studies analyses to determine if the road diet meets state and federal guidelines.

At Tuesday's council meeting, City Finance Director Randy Blum said the city does not have enough money in its major roads and local roads budget to pay for the road diet without federal funding. The total project grew from $3.5 million to $5.3 million due to a hike in concrete costs, with 81.85% coming from the Federal Highway Administration.

“Nine Mile is in terrible condition and still has to be repaired and maintained and if we lose the federal funding, we do not have the money to fix it,” said Councilman Rob Baker. “We need to go forward with the five-lane plan and use the federal funding we have to fix the road and not take the risk of losing it.”

Mayor Michael Klinfelt, who originally supported the road diet plan along with councilmembers Cardi DeMonaco Jr. and Margaret Podsiadlik, said he could not vote to stop federal funding in good conscience.

Council will now revert to its previously approved plan for the three-phase 9 Mile Road Reconstruction Project spanning from Hayes Road to Interstate 94, which does not include a road diet.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Eastpointe City Council retracts road diet plan for East 9 Mile