Easter's over? Get ready to celebrate Dyngus Day in the South Bend area

SOUTH BEND — People of all backgrounds will take to the halls and events for Dyngus Day, which on Monday also falls on April Fool's Day.

But no joke, the kielbasa, liquid refreshment and a bit of old-style politicking will fill the venues as Dyngus Day is once again celebrated from its Polish roots that go back as far as 966 when the country embraced Christianity with mass baptisms.

Other American cities, like Buffalo, N.Y., call themselves the Dyngus capital of the world, while Cleveland this year will have a street event with dancing, parades and a Miss Dyngus Day contest.

Although Dyngus Day events do not have young boys throwing water on maidens and using pussy willow switches to strike their legs like the original beginnings of the festival, many people don the red and white colors, calling themselves honorary Polish party people for the day.

But celebrations also will include Solidarity Day, a tandem event celebrated by the St. Joseph County African American Democratic Coalition.

A Solidarity Day celebration will take place at the South Bend Elks Lodge #298 at 1001 W. Western Ave.

The lodge will open its doors at 11 a.m., with meals available at noon for $15, which includes ribs and sausage or barbecue chicken and sausage with sides.

There also will be meet-and-greet sessions with candidates and elected officials during the day.

Here is a partial listing of some Dyngus Day celebrations in the South Bend area:

Z.B. Falcons Nest 80: 323 S. Sheridan St., South Bend. Doors open at 11 a.m. Dinners of sausage sandwich, kluski noodles, sweet & sour cabbage. Also large pierogi and boiled eggs. $5 entry fee.

Crumstown Conservation Club: 59440 Crumstown Hwy., North Liberty. Doors open at 7 a.m. $10 admission. The band is Tony Blazonczyk's New Phaze from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Drink specials. Food menu while supply lasts.

West Side Democratic & Civic Club: 617 S. Warren St., South Bend. Doors open at 9 a.m. Admission $14 per person, which includes meal of sausage, cabbage and noodles. Democratic elected officials and candidates program at noon.

DiLoreto Club: 914 Division St., Mishawaka, from 4 to 9 p.m.

American Legion Post 284: 23571 Grant Road, South Bend. Doors open at 11 a.m. with Polish sausage sandwiches and more.

American Legion Post 297: 486 E. Michigan St., New Carlisle. Dyngus Day Polish dinner from 5 to 7:30 p.m. for $15 per plate.

American Legion Post 357: 5414 W. Sample St., South Bend. Doors open at noon. Live music by This End Up and festivities run from 2 to 6 p.m. Food, dancing and raffles available.

DeAmici's Italian Club: 302 W. 11th St., Mishawaka. Doors open at noon with $10 Polish meal available from 2 to 6:30 p.m. or until it runs out.

South Bend Firefighters Local 362: 4025 Lincoln Way W., South Bend. Doors open at 10 a.m. with free Polish food at 10:30 a.m. until the food is gone. Drink specials. Cover charge of $5 starts at 4 p.m. and live music by local band Blammo begins at 6 p.m.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Dyngus Day follows Easter Sunday with all-day Polish celebrations