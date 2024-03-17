Eastern York School District principal charged with DUI in Lancaster County: police

An elementary principal in the Eastern York School District has been charged with driving under the influence.

Lee Hepler Jordan, 39, of Lititz had a blood-alcohol content of 0.126%, Lititz Borough Police said in a news release. The legal limit in Pennsylvania is .08%.

Jordan is principal of the Kreutz Creek Elementary School, according to the district's website.

Police stopped Jordan's vehicle around 2:15 a.m. on Feb. 28 in the 300 block of North Broad Street because of an equipment violation, the release states.

Police alleged he was under the influence of alcohol and took him into custody. He provided samples of his breath at the police station, the release states.

Jordan was charged with first offenses of driving under the influence − general impairment and driving under the influence −high rate of alcohol. He also was cited with no headlights.

He was released from custody, police said.

Jordan has a preliminary arraignment and a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 4 before District Judge David L. Ashworth, court records state.

Jordan's attorney, Brian Michael Sherbine, could not be reached immediately for comment.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Eastern York School District principal charged with DUI: Lititz police