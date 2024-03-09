Eastern State Hospital patient who walked away from Valley Hospital arrested in Nevada

Mar. 8—An Eastern State Hospital patient who fled from MultiCare Valley Hospital Wednesday was arrested Friday in Nevada along with his alleged accomplice.

Jamil Fields, 28, walked away from Valley Hospital after a medical appointment, and law enforcement learned he may have fled the area with the help of a woman, according to a Spokane Valley Police Department news release.

Investigators determined Fields and his accomplice, 26-year-old Janine Ludwig, traveled to Reno, Nevada.

Ludwig and Fields were arrested in December 2021 for an alleged drive-by shooting near Pullman. Ludwig's case was ultimately resolved without charges, according to the Washington court portal.

Fields was found not guilty by reason of insanity and was committed to Eastern State Hospital for treatment, according to a Spokane County Sheriff's Office news release from Wednesday.

Investigators contacted the Reno Police Department, which verified Fields and Ludwig checked into a local motel, Spokane Valley police said.

Reno police officers arrested Fields and Ludwig on felony arrest warrants with nationwide extradition and booked them into jail.

Fields' warrant was for second-degree escape, and Ludwig's warrant was for assisting the escape of a patient and second-degree rendering criminal assistance.

Both remain in Nevada pending extradition to Spokane County.