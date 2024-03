Eastern Stark land transfers: Louisville home sells for $425,000

A 1.23-acre property on a corner lot in Louisville has sold for $425,000, according to the latest real estate transfers filed with the Stark County Auditor's Office.

The home on Monter Avenue, with six bedrooms and four bathrooms, is surrounded by a wrought-iron fence.

This week’s transfers cover Feb. 10-16.

Alliance

Dash USA LLC from Urban Oasis Properties LLC, 511 W Ely St, $80,000.

Fish Chad & Elisha from Conrad Jessica L, 494 W Cambridge St, $35,000.

Hilson Quintin F from Bezon Jon F, 407 Linwood Dr, $148,000.

Nieman Derek & Gregory from Allen Saprina Ttee, 701 S Linden Ave, $88,000.

Nieman Gregory & Heather from Paula Ru LLC, 244 W Columbia St, $90,000.

Weisenburger Austin & Kenneth Jr from Court Joseph & Newman Monique, 526 E Columbia St, $8,000.

Lexington Township

Definbaugh Jacob A from George James F, 145 Church St, $140,000.

Reserve Properties Inc from Puckett James P, 15233 Gaskill Dr NE, $47,000.

Strange Kimberly from Gilliand Jill Marie, 15 E Church St, $170,000.

Louisville

5th Door Properties LLC from Meyers R Dale & Diane K, 716 E Main St, $115,000.

Albhaisi Atedal A from Gaelic Building Company LLC, 259 E Frana Clara, $259,000.

K Hovnanian at Orchard Park LLC from Maxsam Investments LLC, 368 Jonagold Dr NE, $66,000.

Mazanec Ryan J from US Bank Trust N A as Trustee for LSF9 Ma, 1122 Nutwood Cir, $190,500.

Pfalzgraf Kaitlin Elizabeth & Bigler from Fenn Laurel Peters Trustee, 1711 Monter Ave, $425,000.

Pfalzgraf Kaitlin Elizabeth & Bigler from Fenn Laurel Peters Trustee, parcel 3603599 Dogwood Ave, $425,000.

Stout Gregory & Julie from K Hovnanian at Orchard Park LLC, 3047 Mcintosh Dr NE, $304,990.

Taffi Enrico Renaldo from Baier-Colebrook LLC, 823 Colebrook St, $202,500.

Marlboro Township

Bauer Levi K & Nicely Abigail L from Manion Dennis G, 10895 Price St NE, $160,000.

Osnaburg Township

Paulus James R from Paulus Barbara J & Barbara Jean, 6165 15th St NE, $122,200.

Paris Township

Doubledown LLC & Buffalo Black LLC & from Warne Dennis O, 12901 Baywood St SE, $26,900.

Mehnert Samantha R from Miller Titus A & Lisa M, 15451 Lincoln St SE, $175,000.

Whiteleather Jill from Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, 510 W Line St, $75,000.

Washington Township

Moore Robert M & Diana R from Mullet Lana & Davis W Mark, 12461 Easton St NE, $77,500.

Sharpe Ralph M III & Cora J from Clem Harriet M, 13484 Louisville St NE, $200,000.

