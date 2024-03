Eastern Stark land transfers: Alliance fuel station sells for $452,000

An unmanned fueling station on Beeson Street West has been sold, according to the latest property transfers released by the Stark County Auditor’s Office.

The 1st Choice Energy Services station at 2000 Beeson St. W in Alliance was sold for $452,900 on March 7.

The property transfers cover March 2 to March 8:

Alliance

Caudill Meghan M from Alliance Homes II LLC, 1140 Klinger Ave NE, $134,000.

Chenevey Josette from Poindexter Stephen P & Veronica C, 1485 Fernwood BLVD, $311,000.

Cunion Douglas Jessica S & William E II from Sharpe Ralph M III & Cora J, 1178 Northview Ave, $374,900.

Davis Hanna C from Opendoor Property Trust, 2973 Blenheim Ave, $200,000.

Hollingshed Materials LLC from R W Sidley Inc, 2000 Beeson St W, $452,900.

Kaiser Amanda & Payton Donald Jr from Sutachan Sara Etal, 167 11th St, $40,000.

Kurm Janet L & Angela R from Greenamyer Judith K, 827 S Rockhill Ave, $155,000.

Runner Joshua T & Rachael E from Furcolow Sandra K Trustee, 980 W Milton St, $290,000.

Saleh Jumana & Omran A from Dugan Carolyn Ann & Scarloh Nicole Allis, 606 S Union Ave, $66,800.

Strotz Kyler from Messenheimer Phyllis, 2438 S Seneca Ave, $142,500.

Lexington Township

Hollingshed Materials LLC from R W Sidley Inc, parcel 2807770 Sawburg Ave S, $452,900.

Mercure Macee Lucille from Smith Diana L, 11383 Taylor St NE, $193,500.

Pospisil Brian A & Nicole from Miller Joshua L & Robin R, 11745 Sioux Ave NE, $190,000.

Yoder Tonya & Lisa from Kline Bruce J, 14651 Gaskill Dr NE, $98,000.

Louisville

Miller J Kevin & Marylou from Lidderdale Teresa M, 630 N Lincoln CT, $66,654.

Thomas Michael from Fomich Michael J & Lori A, 125 E Main St, $100,000.

Wells Lindsay R from Seemann Christine M & Bergert Angela M, 280 Kennedy St, $210,000.

Marlboro Township

Brown Gregory R & Samantha L from Bergert Suzanne M Et Al Trustees of the, 8106 Allen Dr NE, $315,000.

Schrock Robert J & Lisa M Co Ttees from Murphy Leem M & Schrocks Kristie Lynn, 9387 Pontius St NE, $104,388.

Nimishillen Township

A M Properties & Associates LLC from Mayle Barbara, 5110 Peach St, $132,500.

Eslich Matthew J from Phillips Isaac, parcel 3308314 Daisy St NE, $14,600.

Osnaburg Township

Belew William B from Belew William B, 7508 Hill Church St SE, $27,093.

Deem Lance A & Jamie R from Deem Lance A & Jamie R, 10137 Hill Church St SE, $34,500.

Sancic Family Farm from Yoder Nelson & Miriam, parcel 10017022 Waynesburg Dr SE, $341,538.

Paris Township

Rosenberger Wayne J from Rosenberger Wayne & Nellie Trustees, 13280 Warren Rd NE, $261,533.

Tinlin Kaaren S from Flick Edna C Trustee, 813 Stafford St, $165,000.

Washington Township

Jellison David & Julie from Robson Brandon & Carrie, 3701 Beechwood Ave, $255,000.

