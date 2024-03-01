Eastern Stark County land transfers: Washington Twp. property sells for $345,000

A Washington Township property has sold for $345,021, according to the latest real estate transfers filed with the Stark County Auditor’s Office.

The property is 56.41 acres of undeveloped, wooded land.

Real Estate

This week's transfers cover Feb. 3 to Feb. 9.

Alliance

Admonius Marlene A from Sloat Brenden, 1001 Noble St, $2,500.

Hobbs Carolyn R Ttee from Moser Susan M, 499 W High St, $58,000.

PCF Properties Ltd from George Pamela & Jade, 1508 S Linden Ave, $60,000.

Spumante Properties LLC from Vancamp Sandra K, 641 S Mckinley Ave, $11,000.

The Young Womens Christian Association from J and R Custom Properties LLC, 721 Union Ave S, $270,000.

Urban Oasis Properties LLC from Vanyo Michael, 511 W Ely St, $18,000.

Williams Matthew D from Top Notch Re Development LLC, 2206 S Linden Ave, $135,000.

Louisville

Canuto Gonzales Noe Elias & Hartong Ange from Dennis Janet S, 510 Sycamore Dr, $135,000.

Gallagher Kimberly R from Lawrence Karen L, 615 Taff Cir, $235,000.

K Hovnanian at Orchard Park LLC from Maxsam Investments LLC, 3035 Mcintosh Dr, $132,000.

K Hovnanian at Orchard Park LLC from Maxsam Investments LLC, 374 Jonagold Dr NE, $132,000.

Lile Charles D & Phillips Reagan L from Roberts Jason S & Dawn M, 1292 Zwick Ave, $240,000.

Marlboro Township

Speck Jennifer Fay from Ross Brian L, 5561 Meadow Creek Cir NE, $300,000.

Nimishillen Township

Clay Rentals LLC from Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, 5021 Ford St NE, $68,000.

Cornell David J & Nicole from Crowder Deborah L, 4138 Victory Ave NE, $159,900.

Osnaburg Township

Double Willow LLC from Yoder Martin & Maryann Et Al, parcel 3700866 Ravenna Ave SE, $450,000.

Doubledown LLC Et Al from Burress Robert J & Christa R, 3100 Neimans Ave SE, $14,055.

Hughes Richard from Vogt Jerry R & Elizabeth L, 4428 Waynesburg Dr SE, $92,000.

Paris Township

Boldizsar Zach from Baker Bonnie L, parcel 4105571 Warren Rd NE, $80,000.

Evans Carter from Gross David W & Renae L, 2564 Rosehill Ave SE, $170,500.

Graceful Offerings LLC from Graceful Offerings LLC &, 11500 Lincoln St SE, $30,000.

HPH Energy LLC from Koffel Catherine L, 15234 Lincoln St SE, $35,280.

Washington Township

Truax Matthew A & Erin K from KJ Sarchione II LLC, parcel 10013003 Bayton St E, $345,021.

