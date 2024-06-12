Eastern South Dakota under slight risk for severe weather Wednesday afternoon, NWS says

A map showing the risk for severe storms in eastern South Dakota.

Severe weather could be on the horizon Wednesday for parts of eastern South Dakota.

National Weather Service projects scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop over central and eastern South Dakota through mid-day, with a slight risk of severe weather developing in the afternoon.

NWS' latest weather briefing shows the chances for severe weather conditions remain uncertain. This is due, in part, to hot and slightly humid conditions expected for Wednesday afternoon, which could prevent storms from developing.

Thunderstorms are in the forecast again later this afternoon, but we have one limiting factor. A layer of warm air above the ground that can stop or prevent air from accelerating upwards, otherwise known as "the cap".



We'll be following trends closely today. pic.twitter.com/kpGI7lPd1c — NWS Sioux Falls (@NWSSiouxFalls) June 12, 2024

However, if late afternoon storms do form after 4 p.m., hazards, including 2-inch hail and 70 mph winds, are possible in eastern South Dakota, with slightly increased chances along the Iowa and Minnesota borders, according to the agency.

There is also a marginal chance for brief tornadoes to form in northwestern Iowa and southwestern Minnesota.

Here is NWS' detailed forecast for the next seven days:

Wednesday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 93 degrees. South southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north northeast after midnight.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the evening.

Friday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Friday night: A chance of showers before 10 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Sunday night: A 40% chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Monday: A 30% chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Monday night: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Tuesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Eastern SD under slight risk for severe weather Wednesday, NWS says