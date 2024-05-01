Eastern Shore wetlands get boost with new Maryland legislation. Here's what's in works.

Maryland legislators have passed the Whole Watershed Act to establish pilot programs to implement watershed conservation measures across the state, especially on the Eastern Shore.

The Whole Watershed Act, or Senate Bill 969 and House Bill 1165, will use existing state funds to create a five-year pilot program targeting five Maryland watersheds that best represent the state’s diverse land uses, geographies and impairments. The pilot projects will deliver not only water quality improvements, but also specific co-benefits like increased public access to waterways, wildlife habitat, fisheries improvement and climate change resiliency.

“The Whole Watershed Act will accelerate meaningful results towards our Chesapeake Bay restoration goals,” said Allison Colden, Maryland Executive Director at the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. “Rooted in science and proven successes, the program is a direct response to the CESR (Comprehensive Evaluation of System Response) report and will rapidly improve waterways included on EPA's impaired waters list for the benefit of the Bay and local communities.”

More on wetland conservation Vital wetlands see expansion across Chesapeake Bay region amid sea level rise concerns

'Innovative and collaborative' approaches to watershed restoration

The legislation, introduced by Sen. Sarah Elfreth, D-Anne Arundel and Del. Sara Love, D-Montgomery, promotes "innovative, science-based approaches to waterway restoration efforts" and is a direct response to conclusions in the 2023 Comprehensive Evaluation of System Response Report — an evaluation of water quality progress for the Chesapeake Bay.

“The Whole Watershed Act is a beacon of what is possible, bringing all levels of government to the table to fund innovative, holistic projects on an expedited timeline,” Elfreth said. “The final product is the result of a deeply collaborative process, and I am proud to have worked alongside Delegate Love, the environmental community, state agencies, and colleagues in the General Assembly to craft and pass this critical legislation.”

Target watersheds will be selected by and in close collaboration with local stakeholders and elected officials who will be critical in the design and implementation of restoration projects.

Library may move to Ward Museum: Downtown library move to Ward Museum building in works. Here's all to know.

Selected projects will be overseen by a State Management Team made up of agency experts to help find efficiencies in project permitting and funding, and to measure project results. Environmental groups that have supported the legislation include the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Chesapeake Bay Commission, Chesapeake Conservancy, Maryland League of Conservation Voters.

“The Whole Watershed Act is an important piece of legislation that will foster innovative and collaborative new approaches to watershed restoration,” Love said. “The bill will give groups doing on-the-ground work in Maryland watersheds the guidance, support and funding to tackle comprehensive projects that maximize results on between legislative leaders, environmental champions, as well as the state and local governments.”

More on past Chesapeake Bay programs Chesapeake Bay Program draws praise as supporters look to future

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Wetlands on Eastern Shore and beyond get boost from new Maryland bill