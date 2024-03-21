Eastern New Mexico community gathers to honor fallen NMSP officer

TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been almost a week since New Mexico State Police Officer Justin Hare was murdered in the line of duty. Friends, family, co-workers, and the community gathered in Tucumcari at the NMSP station to honor him on Wednesday.

Hare lived in Logan, New Mexico but was known throughout the area. People came from all over Quay County to pay their respects. “We drove over for a holiday event, I got all excited, I saw a state police car in the driveway and Justin in his uniform and he started talking cop shop,” said a person at the vigil.

Those who spoke told of Officer Hares’ devotion to not only his community but to his family including his daughters and loving girlfriend. “He talked a lot about his family how he loved Dezirae and his girls and another baby on the way,” said a person at the vigil.

Though he may not be here, his legacy will live on in the tight-knit community he called home. “I’d like to say I’m so sorry to this amazing man’s family, but he has giant wings in heaven he is flying he is fully equipped and he is fully equipped to serve,” said a person at the vigil.

Officer Hare’s funeral will be Wednesday in Albuquerque at Legacy Church on Central Ave. It begins at 11 a.m. and is open to the public.

