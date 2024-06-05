Eastern Lake Ontario now a national marine sanctuary

Jun. 5—WASHINGTON, D.C. — After about a decade when the concept was first proposed, the federal government on Wednesday approved a 1,722-square-mile area in eastern Lake Ontario as America's 16th national marine sanctuary, which will be adjacent to Jefferson, Oswego, Cayuga and Wayne counties.

A U.S. National Marine Sanctuary, managed by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, is a zone where the marine environment enjoys special protection. The Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary acts as an educational and cultural gateway between the Great Lakes and the Atlantic Ocean and protects culturally significant places, resources and artifacts integral to American history and the heritage of indigenous peoples.

The sanctuary will end just past Tibbetts Point Lighthouse in Cape Vincent, where Lake Ontario flows into the St. Lawrence River. An alternative sanctuary boundary, rejected by NOAA last year, would have included a segment of the Thousand Islands area.

Katie Malinowski is vice chairwoman of the Lake Ontario National Maritime Sanctuary advisory council and a citizen at large member — volunteer roles separate from her professional job as executive director of the Tug Hill Commission. She said it was an emotional time Wednesday morning for the council when the announcement was made.

"The next thing is the most exciting," Malinowski said. "It's actually implementing it and seeing it come to fruition and start to make a difference in the area. It will get people engaged and help in understanding of what we have in the lake. It's a very exciting time."

The new sanctuary features a collection of 41 known shipwrecks and one known submerged aircraft, among the best preserved in the world, discovered over decades by recreational scuba divers and shipwreck explorers. The shipwrecks, such as St. Peter, a three-masted schooner that was loaded with coal when it was lost in a storm in 1898, embody more than two centuries of the nation's maritime history. Schooner St. Peter is resting northeast of Putneyville, Wayne County.

"People will learn about shipwrecks and the maritime heritage and culture that we have," Malinowski, a native of Sterling, on the shores of Lake Ontario in Cayuga County, said. "Most people don't get into the lake, most people aren't divers and don't really realize what's sitting offshore. A lot of it will be education and interpreting and getting the word out. There's a lot of research to be done also. Now we'll have those at our disposal to bring in experts from NOAA and other places in the country at different research institutions to find out more what we have."

In a news release, NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad said that Eastern Lake Ontario's waters and coast tells the story of America's diverse history and heritage, from early Indigenous settlements to today. The area includes transportation and trade routes for Indigenous Peoples and early European explorers, and locations of military conflicts and maritime innovation. Eastern Lake Ontario supported the growth of the young American republic and the nation's industrial core.

As to the role of NOAA in such sanctuaries, the agency will use its expertise to further locate, research and monitor maritime cultural resources. NOAA will also focus on education and outreach through partnerships with Indigenous governments, local partners and institutions.

"From sacred places and cultural practices to lighthouses and historic shipwrecks, this region's maritime cultural legacy provides meaning and a sense of place to countless generations," said Nicole R. LeBoeuf, director of NOAA's National Ocean Service. "NOAA looks forward to working with a wide range of partners to learn, share and celebrate the remarkable history of the eastern Lake Ontario region."

Corey Fram, director of tourism at the 1000 Islands International Tourism Council and a member of the Sanctuary Committee, said the designation checks many boxes for what drives visitors.

"It's authentic," he said. "Military history and shipping are part of our regional culture. The sustainability component of preserving shipwrecks is important to contemporary visitors. Today's travelers want to visit places that are real, authentic and respect their environment."

Those aspects, Fram said, will now be propelled to attract visitors. "The economic opportunity complements the educational and recreational components of the designation and we look forward to sharing this recognition with travelers from around the world."

Wednesday's announcement was good timing for the Tourism Council.

"We have had a film and photo crew in the county since Monday, capturing photos and videos from Cape Vincent, Chaumont, Three Mile Bay, Sackets Harbor, Henderson and everywhere in between so that we're positioned to better market that area," Fram said. "It's a neat little feather in our cap to say that we were actually out on the water and in the communities doing work to promote the sanctuary during the designation announcement in D.C.

In January 2017, the adjacent counties and the city of Oswego, with support from the Governor of New York, submitted a sanctuary nomination for the area to NOAA. A diverse group of governments and non-governmental organizations, including the Onondaga Nation, regional and local units of government, historical societies, museums, recreation, conservation, tourism and education groups endorsed the nomination.

NOAA and the state of New York will co-manage the sanctuary, the third to be designated in the Great Lakes. The designation will take effect following 45 days of continuous session of the U.S. Congress after publication of this action in the Federal Register.

Wednesday's announcement was made at Capitol Hill Ocean Week, the nation's premier annual conference examining current marine, coastal and Great Lakes policy issues.

"Lake Ontario's National Marine Sanctuary will send major waves throughout Upstate as the first-ever national marine sanctuary in New York waters," said Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y. "This designation will preserve Lake Ontario's historic shipwrecks, boost tourism and protect our beautiful waterways for generations to come."

"The designation of the Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary will ensure long-term protection and proper management of our historic shipwrecks and maritime heritage sites in eastern Lake Ontario, off the coast of Oswego, Jefferson, Cayuga, and Wayne counties," said Congresswoman Claudia L. Tenney, R-Cleveland. "This important designation will not only safeguard these valuable historic sites but also promote educational opportunities and support tourism in our community."

-----------------------

NOAA and its local and state partners will host a community celebration for the new sanctuary at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 6 at William S. Cahill Pier, 39 Lake Street, Oswego.