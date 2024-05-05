Eastern Kentucky man killed in fireworks explosion; ATF investigates

Investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were at the scene of an explosion that killed a Somerset man Sunday.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office responded to 210 Hidden Crest Lane at 10 a.m. Sunday, where they found a man dead at the scene.

Responding deputies discovered a garage had been destroyed by the explosion, according to Sheriff Bobby Jones. Other nearby properties were destroyed, as well.

According to Jones, the explosion is thought to be the result of fireworks and “other material in the garage.”

The ATF is assisting local agencies, according to Cassandra Mullins, public information officer for the Louisville Field Division of the federal agency.

Mullins reported the sheriff’s office is the lead investigating agency. Jones reported there are no further threats to the public.

Because there is large debris field and the investigation is unfolding, the public should avoid the area if possible.

If someone in the area locates anything that looks like debris or is suspicious, notify the ATF or other local agencies.

This is a developing story and will be updated.