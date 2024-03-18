Eastern High School adds Indiana College Core

Mar. 18—GREENTOWN — Eastern High School students can start knocking out general education college courses starting next year, thanks to a partnership with Ball State University.

The Eastern School Board approved an agreement between the two Tuesday that will allow Eastern High School to offer the Indiana College Core.

The college core is a block of 30 college credits students can earn while still in high school. The courses are meant to help high school students knock out their general education requirements before starting college. This includes English, speech, humanities and math.

The 30 credits transfer to all Indiana public colleges and universities.

The college core program is an extension of an existing partnership between Eastern and Ball State. For years, students have been able to take classes through Ball State while at Eastern High School. Students have access to 58 different classes, according to principal Brad Fugett.

Eastern is the last Howard County school to offer the Indiana College Core. Fugett said he wasn't sold on College Core initially because students could pick and choose what college courses they could take through Ball State, allowing them to explore possible areas of study prior to graduating.

"(But) it makes sense, because it shows that if you can get the gen eds out of the way, kids have a much higher percentage of finishing college," he said.

Now, students can both explore options through Ball State and complete general education courses.

Most other area schools partner with Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo or Indiana University Kokomo for the college core.

Additionally, the school board signed off on adding at least a dozen new high school courses.

This will expand pathway options. Completing a pathway is a high school requirement.

Fugett likened a pathway to a college minor. It's about three classes and six credits.

More pathways will give students more options. The Kokomo Area Career Center and Hinds Career Center have additional pathways available, however they aren't accessible for some Eastern students, such as those who are involved in extracurricular activities.

The new courses will allow Eastern to offer more pathways in-house.

School officials are aiming to increase the number of students who start a pathway freshmen year — it's about 50% — as well as the percentage of middle school students who earn high school credit.

The latter is currently limited to higher achieving students who can take algebra or Spanish.

Eastern school officials intend to offer Preparing for College and Careers, a career and technical education class, in middle school.

It's a high school class that lets students explore their postsecondary options, careers and needed soft skills for employment. It is also required to graduate.

"PCC is typically a prerequisite for many of the pathways students will enter and take part in as they get into high school," said middle school principal Lindsey Brown. "Our goal is to make anybody that's gone through Eastern Middle School ready to enter a pathway."

"We will start students, their freshmen year, on a pathway class," Fugett added.

