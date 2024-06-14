Eastern Coachella Valley man wanted as ‘person of interest’ in 17-year-old’s death

Sheriff's investigators are searching for a 20-year-old man as a "person of interest" in the slaying of a 17-year-old from Mecca, authorities announced Thursday.

More than two months after Francisco Ramirez died, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said investigators are looking for David Lopez Espinoza, 20, also of Mecca.

Espinoza "is wanted on an outstanding felony warrant for an unrelated robbery and assault with a deadly weapon investigation," sheriff's Sgt. Jarred Bishop wrote in an announcement.

The department asked that people with information call Investigators Ryan Deanne or Kevin Farag at 951–955–2777, but said anyone who "sees Espinoza or knows his immediate whereabouts" should call 911.

On March 25, deputies were dispatched to the 7100 block of Miramar Drive just after midnight for a reported assault with a deadly weapon. They found evidence of a shooting nearby in the 99000 block of Via Costa Brava, but not a victim or suspect.

Investigators then got further information that led them to Ramirez's body, which was found in an open field near the intersection of Sea View Way and 72nd Avenue, about a mile away from where the shooting apparently happened.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Sheriff looking for Coachella Valley man in death of 17-year-old