Easter weekend storm to bring wind and rain to the Coachella Valley

A large cold spring storm in the eastern Pacific, which will sweep a cold front and atmospheric river across Southern California, will bring in both wind and rain this Easter weekend in the Coachella Valley.

Strong winds on Friday evening are projected to reach speeds of 30 to 40 mph. Expect rain, and continued winds, by Saturday morning and through the afternoon.

"The northern part of the Coachella Valley has the highest threat for heavier rain," said National Weather Service Meteorologist Alex Tardy, "but all areas have equal threat for the wind."

It won't be a strong storm, but given that it's now almost April, Tardy said it's significant for the desert, where the rainiest months are usually January and February.

"A lot of places are going to see a quarter inch of rain. There will be some parts in the northern end of the valley that will get half inch of water," he said. "Once you get this late in the season, there's many years where you don't have precipitation for a long time."

Sunday, however, will be hit or miss. Keep an eye on the sky, Tardy advised.

"It won't be a steady rain," he said. "It will be a shower, then nothing for an hour, then a shower. There could even be a thunderstorm."

While it won't rain all day, there will be some showers that might ruin plans on Easter Sunday. The good news? Winds shouldn't be a concern.

"The main part of the storm goes right over us on Saturday night and Sunday," Tardy said. "That's why it's so unsettled on Sunday with the showers."

The San Jacinto Mountains by the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway could get up to 18 inches of snow. "When you're down to 5,000 feet, it's only going to be a few inches," he said.

Temps are expected to barely reach 60 degrees this weekend.

"Even when it's not raining on Saturday and Sunday, it's cold," Tardy said. "This time of the year, it could be in the 80s and sometimes even in the 90s. Maybe no one will complain, because we know what the opposite could be."

Jennifer Cortez covers education in the Coachella Valley. Reach her at jennifer.cortez@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Easter weekend storm to bring wind and rain to Palm Springs area