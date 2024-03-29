Easter weekend events on the Central Coast
Jeep has revealed is annual Easter Jeep Safari concept builds. For 2024, we get Wranglers, a Gladiator and a Wagoneer
No judgment if you hoard 'em instead: 'My husband said they should last me until next Easter,' admits one shopper. 'Don’t think that is happening,'
Plan on dyeing some Easter eggs this weekend? This nifty gadget makes hard-boiling a breeze.
Julio Cervantes, one of eight construction workers who were plunged into the Patapsco River when the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed early Tuesday morning, did not know how to swim, according to his wife.
Follow along as we cover all four Sweet 16 games on Thursday night.
The organization had the best of intentions, but the constantly changing landscape left it in no man's land.
The Affordable Care Act was once a major political liability for Democrats, but today President Biden is campaigning on a promise to protect it.
Make her day extra special with these heartfelt picks from Cozy Earth, Anthropologie and more.
CD Projekt Red is offering PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S players the chance to check out Cyberpunk 2077 for free over the Easter weekend. You’ll be able to play up to five hours of the sprawling first-person RPG at no extra cost.
The biggest news stories this morning: Meta limits ‘political’ content recommendations on Instagram and Threads, Microsoft is finally adding keyboard and mouse support to Xbox Cloud Gaming titles, My quest for the perfect productivity mouse.
Despite record television ratings, the powers that be are still talking about expanding the NCAA tournament.
Apple has scheduled the WWDC keynote for June 10, which should provide updates on various software updates. The 35th annual Worldwide Developers Conference goes until June 14.
Getting sick — or running out of your prescriptions — will traveling can be a real nightmare. Here's how to avoid it.
Score top-of-the-line tools at rock-bottom prices, just in time for all your spring DIY projects.
Not many startups can claim Apple, Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Meta as paying customers, but Confetti can. Not bad going for an events and team-building startup blindsided by a pandemic that pushed much of its target market to hunker down behind closed doors, forcing Confetti to rebuild its business model in a matter of weeks. Most companies would be happy to have just a couple of the trillion-dollar tech giants on Confetti's customer list, which is why it's particularly notable that a fairly under-the-radar startup can lay claim to so many big-name logos.
The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq are closed for 10 holidays in 2024 and 2025. Find out whether the stock market is open today.
Jason Fitz is joined by the great Nate Tice to prepare for the 2024 NFL Draft the best way they know how: a full first-round mock draft done live on the show. The duo start off by reacting to the biggest NFL news from the weekend, including some rule changes to come out of the NFL owner's meetings and the Tennessee Titans trading for CB L'Jarius Sneed. Fitz and Nate give their thoughts on the hip drop tackle ban, an additional coach's challenge, the Titans' plans for the future and more. Next, the two hosts dive into their first round mock draft and alternate making picks. Some of the more contentious selections include Rome Odunze to the Chicago Bears, the Las Vegas Raiders passing on a quarterback, Brock Bowers to the Los Angeles Rams, Bo Nix to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and many more.
Houston held on in an overtime thriller on Sunday night to beat Texas A&M, and both UConn and San Diego State flew to blowout wins.
Ilia Malinin landed six quads and put up the highest score in the history of the competition.
Toys for Bob — which developed 2018’s Spyro Reignited Trilogy and was behind Crash Bandicoot 4, along with the Nintendo Switch port for the N. Sane Trilogy — reached a deal with Xbox for a new game, according to Windows Central.