Easter vigil mass takes place in Plains Township

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many people flocking to churches throughout northeastern Pennsylvania Saturday evening for Easter vigil services.

Hymns and a bonfire began the mass at Saints Peter and Paul church in Plains Township.

“The service of light” was used for the flame of the paschal candle. The flame was then passed along to parishioners who were given taper candles.

Bunny trail of treats in Luzerne County

The Easter vigil mass is one of the most important moments on the Catholic liturgical calendar, commemorating the resurrection of Jesus.

“There’s lots of effect to bring even deeper meaning which is really neat, especially for the kids. My kids actually really look forward to coming. it’s a very important time for our family and we enjoy it,” said Carmen Ferranti Parishioner, Sts. Peter and Paul Parish

The Easter vigil concludes what is called the sacred paschal triduum the three most solemn days of the Christian liturgical year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.