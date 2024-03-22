Can Easter treats be toxic for pets? Why you should keep furry friends away from holiday basket

Easter weekend is fast approaching, with the holiday falling earlier than usual on Sunday, March 31 this year.

In the midst of stocking up on your favorite holiday treats, it's critical that the Easter bunny doesn't accidentally leave behind a trail of goodies for your pet to be tempted by.

While delicious, many foods and desserts found around Easter celebrations can make your furry friends extremely sick, even proving to be fatal if not taken to a veterinarian as soon as possible.

Ahead of the Easter holiday, here's some useful tips for keeping your pets safe around common Easter treats and decorations from professionals.

Is chocolate toxic to dogs and cats?

Grocery stores have already been teeming with different versions of the classic chocolate Easter bunny, ready to be rehomed in someone's basket. However, these iconic treats can be fatal to our pets due to its ingredients.

“Chocolate can be very dangerous, particularly to dogs, since they’re more likely to eat a lot of it. Determining how much chocolate is unsafe depends on the pet’s size and the type of chocolate they eat," Dr. Jennifer Coates from ManyPets said. "Dark and unsweetened chocolate contains higher concentrations of toxic methylxanthines (theobromine and caffeine) than milk chocolate.”

This also includes the Hot cross buns that are synonymous with Easter, which are usually filled with chocolate, as well as raisins, sultanas and currants.

According to the Blue Cross, even the smallest amount of chocolate can cause dogs to feel unwell, with some of the symptoms being:

Vomiting

Diarrhoea

Hyperactivity

Tremors

Seizures (or fits)

Heart problems

Death, in severe cases

Make sure to put the Easter basket where your pet can't get into it.

What should pet owners do if their dog or cat eats chocolate?

If your pet has already gotten into some holiday chocolate, Coates shares what steps to take.

“If your dog or cat has eaten chocolate, a chocolate toxicity calculator can help you determine how dangerous the situation might be," she said. "Potential problems can include hyperactivity, diarrhea, vomiting, a fast heart rate, abnormal heart rhythms, seizures, pancreatitis, and even death. It’s always safest to talk to a veterinarian if you have any concerns about your pet’s well-being.”

Are Peeps bad for pets?

After the chocolate bunny, the most recognizable Easter treat are the adorable, yet controversial marshmallow chicks — Peeps. Should these guys also stay away from pets?

According to Can Pets Eats, while they aren't as toxic as chocolate, you still shouldn't give your pets them as a holiday snack for "being a good boy."

"They are marshmallow candies consisting of sugar, corn syrup and gelatin, as well as flavorings and colorings. Technically, dogs can eat peeps as there is nothing toxic in them. However, they are far from healthy and can cause stomach upsets if consumed in large quantities, so they should not be fed to your dog," the guide writes.

What common Easter flowers or plants are toxic to pets?

When decorating for guests before any celebrations, double check the flowers you grabbed aren't also harmful to your dogs and cats.

“Many flowers and plants can be toxic to pets, but Easter lilies are a big concern this time of year. Easter lilies are incredibly toxic to cats and can quickly lead to kidney failure and death. All parts of the plant are toxic, including the leaves, flowers, pollen, and even the water inside the vase," Coates said.

Per Coates's recommendation, here's the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals's list of toxic plants:

Should I feed my pet items from Easter lunch or dinner?

No. The ASPCA warns against feeding pets food from your Easter dinner plate.

"Onions, garlic, macadamia nuts, grapes, raisins, and xylitol-containing foods are common toxins that pets ingest. However, many foods that aren't toxic may cause stomach upset that could lead to pancreatitis," their guide says.

What other items in Easter baskets can be harmful for pets?

Coates stresses to keep pets away from most, if not all, treats inside your Easter basket.

"Almost any type of Easter treat can pose a risk to pets. For example, candy wrappers can lead to obstructions if they are swallowed. Xylitol, a sugar substitute, is very dangerous to dogs because it can lead to potentially fatal low blood sugar levels and liver damage. Make sure to keep Easter treats away from pets.”

The ASPCA also says the plastic grass found in baskets might be appealing to pets but can cause a life-threatening gastrointestinal obstruction that may require surgery to resolve.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Easter, dogs and cats: Here's what treats are dangerous for your pets