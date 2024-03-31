Easter sunshine, rain returns tonight, stormy start to week

A frontal boundary will stall south of the Ohio River, with a cooler, drier northerly flow of air bringing breaks of sun, with temperatures in the 50s, after reaching the low 70s Saturday.

A wave of low pressure in the central Plains will track eastward along the boundary, with showers and a few rumbles of thunder overnight and Monday morning. There should be a lull in the rain in the afternoon. Temperatures will hover around 60 degrees on the northern side of the slowly lifting warm front in southern Ohio.

The main system coming out of the West will take shape in the middle of the country and head eastward, with periods of rain and a few storms Monday night and Tuesday, with some locally heavy rain that could result in minor flooding.

A few storms could be severe in the southern half of the state, with gusty winds and hail the main threats.

As the storm wraps up over the eastern Great Lakes and a coastal system takes over midweek, windy and much cooler air will follow, changing rain to snow showers, with readings in the 30s and 40s. Gusty winds will subside at the end of the week, with a clearing trend and seasonable weather next weekend.

Forecast

Easter: Partly sunny. High 60

Tonight: Periods of rain, few rumbles late. Low 53

Monday: Showers, storms. High 61

Tuesday: Showers, storms. High 63 (52)

Wednesday: Windy, cooler showers p.m. High 44 (38)

Thursday: Cloudy, brisk, snow showers. High 43 (33)

Friday: Partly cloudy, cool. High 48 (31)

Saturday: Sunny. High 53 (30)

