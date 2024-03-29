Easter Sunday Lexington weather: Warm, storms, hail, then a 40 degree temperature drop

Easter Sunday will feature warm temperatures and the threat of severe storms with hail that will lead to a possible 40 degree drop in temperatures by the middle of next week, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

The weekend weather begins to change with a chance for a strong thunderstorm Sunday. The NWS said large hail would be the main threat with the storm, but the exact area of the biggest hail threat is unknown. The best chances for severe weather Sunday are in northern Kentucky from Louisville to Winchester, the NWS said.

Storms are expected to possibly increase in intensity on Monday. The NWS said a potent cold front is moving into the region and if the front moves through during the daytime Tuesday, it could feature a problematic storm including all the hazards: large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

If the front moves through overnight Monday into Tuesday, concern for the storm diminishes and it could feature just heavy rain and some wind gusts. The NWS said confidence in impactful weather is high but the precise timing of it is unknown.

The early estimation for a time frame of severe weather is Monday evening into Tuesday morning and between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to the NWS forecast. Most of the state has a 15-29% chance of experiencing severe weather Tuesday.

Multiple rounds of severe weather will be possible Sunday through Tuesday. Right now Tuesday looks like the most likely day for the strongest and most widespread storms. #lmkwx #kywx #inwx pic.twitter.com/Y8W3RX5GZj — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) March 29, 2024

After the storms pass, chances for a wintry mix are possible Wednesday, according to the NWS. Temperatures are expected to reach the low 50s during the day and drop into the mid 30s in the evening. The colder air may result in wintry mix Wednesday.

Temperatures for Easter weekend are expected to climb into the 70s Friday, Saturday and Sunday, according to the NWS. There are chances for rain Saturday and Sunday.

Pleasant weather is in the forecast for today, with some isolated to scattered storms this weekend, and much more stormy early next week. #kywx #inwx pic.twitter.com/voBLKHVH55 — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) March 29, 2024

WKYT meteorologist Chris Bailey is calling for similar weather patterns in his forecast. He added temperatures should bounce back after Wednesday before another big storm develops out west next weekend, which could result in threats late next weekend or early the following week.