Easter Sunday was interrupted for the Abilene Fire Department as crews responded to a large structure fire in the 2800 block of Russell Avenue in central Abilene.

Around 5:24 p.m. Sunday, the crews arrived on scene to "find a fully involved, two car garage located behind a vacant residential structure," according to a recent AFD press release.

'A total loss'

According to Lt. Aaron Barr, arson investigator/fire inspector for the AFD, a total of four crews were called to the scene to help extinguish the blaze in the garage.

The fire also threatened a nearby home, according to the press release, as it "extended to the exterior of an adjacent occupied residential structure." The blaze, however, was quickly brought under control by the crews.

Barr said that within about 30 minutes the fire was under control, but crews stayed on scene for about two hours to ensure the fire was completely out.

As a result of the blaze, the entire garage building collapsed and resulted in "a total loss," according to the recent press release.

Barr said the building was vacant and without any vehicles inside at the time of the fire.

The nearby occupied home "sustained exterior fire damage to the siding and windows," according to the press release. But there was no loss of life or any injuries sustained in the fire.

The origin of the fire is currently under investigation, according to the AFD. The department estimates that fire damages top $15,000.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Easter Sunday fire results in 'total loss'