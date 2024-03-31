Easter Sunday accident seriously injures driver in Clinton

CLINTON - State troopers are investigating a serious motor vehicle accident that took place early Easter Sunday morning. At 3:52 a.m., troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident at 3:52 a.m. on Route 78 west, milepost 16 Sunday, said Trooper Troy McNair, spokesperson for the New Jersey State Police.

Based on the preliminary investigation, McNair said a Buick passenger vehicle was traveling westbound on Route 78. in the area of milepost 16, when the driver Derek Thomas, 48, of Coplay, Pennsylvania, lost directional control. He ran off the roadway to the right, and then struck the guardrail.

As a result of the accident, Thomas sustained serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

The accident remains under investigation and there is no additional information available at this time, McNair said.

