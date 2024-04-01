Easter shooting at Roasted leaves Salemtown residents with more questions than answers

Roasted, the eatery and gathering space in Nashville’s Salemtown neighborhood, is just around the corner from my house.

When news came out about the shooting Easter Sunday that left one person dead and several injured, I received several text messages from friends and colleagues asking about my safety.

At the time, my spouse and I were in another part of town enjoying brunch at our friends’ house.

When we returned to the neighborhood, we entered using an alley and alternative streets from our usual route because police vehicles and caution tape blocked the street.

We decided to walk our dogs like we normally do in the afternoon and ran into neighbors to ask them how they were doing.

We saw Mayor Freddie O’Connell ahead walking with his family addressing some fellow neighbors’ concerns.

Earlier O’Connell posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Tragically, Easter was disrupted by gun violence in my neighborhood at one of our wonderful small businesses. @MNPDNashville has the area secured, and @NashvilleFD EMS has taken care of victims. My heart goes out to those who had their holiday disrupted by gun violence.”

This type of crime is not commonplace in the neighborhood these days, but it is a reminder that any community is susceptible to horrific violence – be it a private school like Covenant the year before or a locally-owned business like Roasted that has hosted long lines of patrons for their food every weekend.

Homicide is unusual in this North Nashville neighborhood

The day before the shooting, several neighbors from Salemtown, Buena Vista, Hope Gardens and Germantown attended a community meeting at Metro Nashville Police Department’s North Precinct, which was organized by Council Member Jacob Kupin. At-Large Council Member Olivia Hill also attended.

A Metro Nashville Police Department officer walks past the Roasted, a Salemtown restaurant, where customers were shot at a mass casualty event on Easter Sunday, March 31, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn.

MNPD Community Coordinator Sgt. James Freeman gave us community stats and answered questions about crime concerns.

At the time, the previous month’s stats showed zero homicides.

Many of the concerns involved delivery package thefts, but there were also worries about random acts of violence such as a woman being punched on the street.

Moreover, stolen vehicles and truck break-ins have become a persistent problem.

This year, MNPD launched Operation 72 to go after vehicle thefts.

A Metro Nashville Police Department officer walks past Roasted, a Salemtown restaurant, where customers were injured at a mass casualty shooting on Easter Sunday, March 31, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn.

We were encouraged to report any crimes, keep our porch lights on at night and get to know our neighbors.

I think the biggest win was neighbors getting to hear each other and also know who to contact about a crime.

Roasted, a Black-owned business, has added to the diverse mix

Today, the Salemtown neighborhood has become more affluent. Property values have soared. There are 2,000 short-term rental units in the area, according to Sergeant Freeman.

Longtime neighbors in Salemtown have told us that gunshots and crime were commonplace 15 to 20 years before.

A mural created by artist Omari Booker and children from the Cheatam Place public housing community in North Nashville on the Local Distro building is unveiled Sunday, June 13, 2021.

When we arrived to Nashville 10 years ago, gunshots were rare in this urban neighborhood that has a mix of developments: historic one-story homes, tall-and-skinny attached units, subsidized barracks housing, the Nashville Rescue Mission’s women’s shelter and the Cheatham Place public housing development across Rosa Parks Boulevard to the west.

When my family and I first moved to the area, Roasted’s building was a laundromat and convenience store that went defunct after the 2015 mayoral election and was empty for years.

Roasted used to be called The Local Distro and co-owner Will Radford, a Salemtown neighbor and former neighborhood association president, created a welcoming space for the entire community that happens to be a Black-owned business serving a primarily Black clientele.

Brothers Will Radford, left, and Rha Radford, right, own The Local Distro in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.

I have been there to eat, to attend a book launch and cover a 2023 Nashville local election event.

My heart goes out to Radford, the employees, the patrons, and the victims and their families, and I hope Roasted is able to reopen soon.

There are many questions about what happened and why, and those will be answered in time.

My hope for now is that our neighbors will rally together to comfort each other, protect each other, stay connected in both happy and tragic times, and do we what we can to keep the neighborhood safe.

We are not immune to violence anywhere, but kindness toward each can be an antidote to fear in the aftermath.

