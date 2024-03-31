Easter at Shelter KC highlights the transformation residents experience

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shelter KC has changed many lives over the years.

For the men and women who live there, no single day highlights the hope and transformation they’ve experienced like Easter.

Residents of Shelter KC started Easter morning with a sunrise service and then celebrated with a big breakfast.

Small businesses at Zona Rosa decked out for Easter during Spring Fest

Easter is a special holiday for folks at the shelter because it symbolizes the new beginnings that they are all striving for.

“I thought I didn’t have a life,” resident Regi said. “After all this stuff I’ve been through I had no hope at all. I was about to give up. Easter means a new life new chance and there’s hope in my life.”

“Jesus died for me and that’s love,” KC Shelter intern Dorrine said. “I don’t think I could have gone through with you went through just for me. That’s big. That’s huge.”



megan/Shelter KC Women’s Center, resident 21-35 “It shows that no matter what you go through in life there’s another side,” Shelter KC women’s center resident Megan said. “You can get up and try again. You don’t have to stay stuck and stay down. Jesus opened the grave and walked out. We all have the opportunity to do the same.”

Shelter KC opened in 1950. The women’s center opened 10 years ago. Since that time thousands of homeless men and women have gone through its programs and remain clean and sober today.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.