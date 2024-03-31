Easter road closures on I-40 and state Route 87 due to heavy snowfall

Planning to travel up north for Easter? You may have to seek alternative routes or delay your travel as some northern Arizona freeways are closed due to heavy snowfall.

At about 5:30 a.m. Sunday, the Arizona Department of Transportation posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, that the Interstate 40 was closed in both directions between Winslow (Milepost 252) and Ash Fork (Milepost 145). In the same X post, ADOT said state Route 87 southbound is closed south of Winslow.

CLOSED: I-40 is closed in both directions between Winslow (MP 252) and Ash Fork (MP 145), and State Route 87 southbound is closed south of Winslow (MP 338). The closures are due to heavy snowfall. pic.twitter.com/W052hyNIpk — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 31, 2024

The I-40 has since reopened for travel.

Both closures were due to snowfall and no estimated reopening time was given for state Route 87.

The National Weather Service posted to X on Saturday to let drivers know of hazardous road conditions on Sunday, possibly heading into Monday morning and where snowfall will be the heaviest. NWS said Flagstaff could see 8-12 inches of snow.

A winter weather system will bring dangerous driving conditions to parts of northern AZ late tonight into Sun morning (snow showers continuing, but with more spotty travel impacts on Sun/Mon). This is where snow is expected along the I-17 and I-40 tonight into Sun morning #azwx pic.twitter.com/hwBSbmjKdx — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) March 30, 2024

If you get caught driving in snowy conditions, here's what you need to know.

Check the weather forecast and road conditions before getting on the road

Make sure to check the weather forecast and road conditions. This will help you determine whether driving is safe or if any roads are closed due to inclement weather. You can check the Arizona Department of Transportation website or call 511 for up-to-date information on road conditions.

Use winter tires or chains

Winter tires provide better traction on snow and ice compared to regular tires. If you live in an area like Flagstaff, which experiences frequent snow, it is recommended that you get a set of winter tires. Having tire chains in case you encounter snow or ice on the road is another safe investment.

Slow down and maintain a safe following distance

Snowy roads can be slippery, making it hard to stop or turn. To stay safe, it is essential to reduce your speed and maintain a safe following distance from the vehicle in front of you. The end result will give you more time to react in case of a sudden stop or change in direction.

Avoid sudden movements and sudden braking

Sudden braking can cause your vehicle to skid or spin out of control on snow or ice. To avoid this, ADOT recommends making gradual and smooth movements when steering, accelerating and braking.

Know how to handle a skid

If your vehicle begins to skid, the most important thing to do is to remain calm and avoid making any sudden movements. To regain control, take your foot off the accelerator and steer in the direction you want the front wheels to go.

