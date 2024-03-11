Easter in Otero County: Mass schedules for March 31
Easter Sunday falls on March 31. As communities around Otero County celebrate, the faithful will make their way to mass celebrations.
Easter Mass is scheduled for several area churches in Otero County.
Christ Community Church
When: 7 a.m., 9 a.m., and 11 a.m. March 31
Where: 2960 N. Scenic Drive, Alamogordo
Mountain View Church
When: 10:30 a.m. March 31
Where: 1300 Cuba Avenue, Alamogordo
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
When: 8 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. March 31
Where: 705 Delaware Avenue, Alamogordo
The Immaculate Conception Church will also host an Easter Vigil Sunday, at 8 p.m. March 31.
Grace United Methodist Church
When: 9:30 a.m. March 31
Where: 1206 Greenwood Lane, Alamogordo
The Grace United Methodist Church will host an Easter Sunday Brunch after Easter services. The entirety of the event will last until 11 a.m. For updates as the day approaches, church members ask residents to keep on eye on the Church Facebook page for updates.
Corinth Baptist Church
When: 11 a.m. March 31
Where: 400 Delaware Avenue, Alamogordo
If you're looking for things to do for your March holidays, check out our article on St. Patty's Day and Easter activities.
St. Francis De Paula Church
When: 11 a.m. March 31
Where: 303 Encino St., Tularosa
Tularosa Community Church
When: 10 a.m. March 31
Where: 101 Central Ave, Tularosa
Tularosa Church of Christ
When: 10 a.m. March 31
Where: 1108 1st Street, Tularosa
First Baptist Church of Ruidoso
When: 10:45 a.m. March 31
Where: 270 Country Club Dr., Ruidoso
Gateway Church
When: 10:30 a.m. March 31
Where: 415 Sudderth Drive, Ruidoso
First Christian Church
When: 10:45 a.m. March 31
Where: 1211 Hull Road, Ruidoso
One Church
When: 9 a.m., 11 a.m. March 31
Where: 1232 Mechem Drive, Ruidoso
