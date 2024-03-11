Easter in Otero County: Mass schedules for March 31

Easter Sunday falls on March 31. As communities around Otero County celebrate, the faithful will make their way to mass celebrations.

Easter Mass is scheduled for several area churches in Otero County.

Christ Community Church

When: 7 a.m., 9 a.m., and 11 a.m. March 31

Where: 2960 N. Scenic Drive, Alamogordo

Mountain View Church

When: 10:30 a.m. March 31

Where: 1300 Cuba Avenue, Alamogordo

Immaculate Conception Catholic Church

When: 8 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. March 31

Where: 705 Delaware Avenue, Alamogordo

The Immaculate Conception Church will also host an Easter Vigil Sunday, at 8 p.m. March 31.

More: Alamogordo teacher named 2023 Teacher of the Year by NM Career and Tech Ed association

Grace United Methodist Church

When: 9:30 a.m. March 31

Where: 1206 Greenwood Lane, Alamogordo

The Grace United Methodist Church will host an Easter Sunday Brunch after Easter services. The entirety of the event will last until 11 a.m. For updates as the day approaches, church members ask residents to keep on eye on the Church Facebook page for updates.

Part of Grace United Methodist Church's Lenten Moments is Windows of Grace: A Prayer Journey through the Life of Christ which is a guided tour of the stained glass windows depicting the life of Jesus Christ. The windowsills of each stained glass window had a chalice, candle and a palm. Grace United Methodist Church held its first Lenten Moments Mach 29, 2021

Corinth Baptist Church

When: 11 a.m. March 31

Where: 400 Delaware Avenue, Alamogordo

If you're looking for things to do for your March holidays, check out our article on St. Patty's Day and Easter activities.

St. Francis De Paula Church

When: 11 a.m. March 31

Where: 303 Encino St., Tularosa

Tularosa Community Church

When: 10 a.m. March 31

Where: 101 Central Ave, Tularosa

Tularosa Church of Christ

When: 10 a.m. March 31

Where: 1108 1st Street, Tularosa

More: Three events to celebrate St. Patty's Day and Easter in Alamogordo and Ruidoso

First Baptist Church of Ruidoso

When: 10:45 a.m. March 31

Where: 270 Country Club Dr., Ruidoso

Gateway Church

When: 10:30 a.m. March 31

Where: 415 Sudderth Drive, Ruidoso

First Christian Church

When: 10:45 a.m. March 31

Where: 1211 Hull Road, Ruidoso

One Church

When: 9 a.m., 11 a.m. March 31

Where: 1232 Mechem Drive, Ruidoso

Juan Corral can be reached at JCorral@gannett.com or on X, formerly Twitter at @Juan36Corr.

This article originally appeared on Alamogordo Daily News: Easter in Otero County: Mass schedules for March 31