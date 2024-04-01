‘Easter miracle.’ Dog found shot in head and left to die in Utah is on path to healing

A dog is on the path to healing after a family found him left for dead in a roadside ditch in Utah.

The family had been riding around a ghost town in Carbon County, Utah, when Tanner Tamllos, who was looking out the window while her dad drove, spotted the dog in a ditch, she said on Facebook on Friday, March 29.

When they got close to the dog, they noticed wounds on his head and that he was in pretty “terrible” shape, Tamllos said in the post.





“We figured he had been attacked by another animal, and he was so skinny and malnourished,” she said. “He had no energy but was still fighting.”

The family wrapped the dog in a blanket and took him to a veterinary office — where x-rays revealed he had been shot in the head, right between the eyes, and one of the bullets was lodged in his throat, Tamllos said.

The vet told her the dog she had started calling BluJay had a 10% chance of living, she said. “We are all outraged and shocked,” she said.

“There’s no excuse to just shoot this dog and leave it,” Tamllos told KUTV. “So, if that person is watching this — you’re a horrible person.”





Vets managed to remove one of the bullets, but BluJay was too weak for surgery to remove the rest. So the team gave him pain medication and an IV and waited to see if he would make it through the night, Tamllos said.

BluJay survived and vets removed one bullet from his throat and one from his left eye the next morning, she said.

“He is not out of the woods yet but things are looking way better!!! He will have another surgery later to remove his whole left eye,” she said, adding that while the dog has quite the recovery ahead of him, “this boy is a FIGHTER!!”

The next morning, BluJay was up and eating wet dog food. Tamllos called it an “Easter miracle.”

The family planned to pick him up and take him to a specialist in Salt Lake City Monday, April 1, Tamllos said. There, they’ll figure out the best way to remove his left eye and possibly fix his sinuses as well.

Several local businesses saw the dog’s story on the local news and donated gift cards to help the family afford BluJay’s vet bills, according to comments on the post and KSL.

Carbon County Sheriff’s Office told the station it is investigating the incident. BluJay is not microchipped, the station reported.

Tamllos told the station she believes her family was “meant to” find BluJay.

“It was almost like God put us there at the right time just to find him,” she told the station.

Dog shot ‘execution style,’ left to die in Washington ditch. See his amazing recovery

Deputy ‘executed’ family’s dog after he got lost during storm, Missouri lawsuit says

Dog found stuck in coyote trap had gunshot wound. Shelter is searching for her owner