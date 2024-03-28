Easter also means baby rabbits. What to know about cottontails in Kentucky.

Easter is this weekend, and while most people are busy taking photos with the Easter Bunny and searching for hidden eggs, some rabbit species in Kentucky have already begun having their first of up to seven litters.

We're talking about the eastern cottontail. Known as prolific breeders, the babies may be found in Kentuckians' yards or nearby woods and fields. These rabbits look for habitat along the edges of open spaces but are adaptable and can find homes in other habitats.

What to do with orphaned baby rabbits

If Kentuckians find baby rabbits in the yard, it may seem like a good idea to try and help, but experts say the best thing to do is leave them alone.

Mothers will leave babies in divots and depressions hidden under vegetation for most of the day while returning for short periods to nurse the babies. If a young cottontail is truly abandoned or injured, call a licensed wildlife rehabilitator.

In Kentucky, it's illegal to import, possess or transport wild rabbits or hares without the proper permits.

An eastern cottontail rabbit shows its mindfulness of its many predators through hearing, sight and smell — uplifted ears, alert eyes and twitching nose.

Kentucky's rabbit populations

According to the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources, the Blue Grass state is home to three rabbit species, most commonly the eastern cottontail. The Appalachian cottontail and swamp rabbit are also seen throughout the state, and the Appalachian cottontail is commonly confused with the eastern cottontails.

Eastern cottontails, the most prominent rabbit species in the state, are recognized for their grayish-brown or reddish-brown coat. Populations cycle between high and low depending on several factors including predators, food sources and weather conditions. Populations peak every 10 years or so.

A full-grown cottontail can grow up to 19 inches long and weigh an average of 2 to 3 pounds, with females weighing more than males.

Wild cottontails can live up to five years, but the average life expectancy for those that are old enough to leave the nest is only around 11 months.

How to create a rabbit-friendly yard

The National Wildlife Federation launched a program dedicated to helping people plan and grow habitats beneficial to local wildlife in their yards.

The NWF website includes a short quiz to help plan and purchase native plants to keep pollinators, birds and small mammals content.

Don't release domestic pets into the wild

Animal shelters and rabbit advocates across the U.S. urge people not to purchase rabbits as pets for young children. While the baby domesticated rabbits are cute, they quickly become high-maintenance pets.

These store-bought rabbits do not have the needed skills to survive in the wild. They lack the ability to forage for food and don’t have the same survival instincts wild cottontails do.

If a domestic rabbit does manage to survive, it can quickly reproduce and create colonies not native to the landscape.

