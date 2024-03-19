Easter, Good Friday closings in Florida: See when Publix, Target close. Some schools open

The end of March is coming up fast and with it two holidays that may affect some services and businesses.

Good Friday is on March 29, followed by Easter on March 31.

While most national grocery store and fast food chains will be open on Easter this year, there's one notable exception. Easter is one of the three holidays Publix is closed every year.

Here's what you need to know about what is open or closed, including which Florida public schools will be in session.

Is Publix open on Easter? What about other grocery stores?

Publix supermarket is closed for three holidays every year: Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas. So the chain will be closed for Easter Sunday on March 31.

Aldi also will be closed.

Most other national grocery store and fast food chains will be open on Easter, including Kroger, Trader Joe's, Harris Teeter, Sprouts Farmers Market, Winn-Dixie and Whole Foods, although Whole Foods will close at 6 p.m. local time.

Both Sam's Club and Costco will be closed on Easter.

Is Walmart open on Easter?

Walmart stores will be open regular hours on Easter, the company told USA TODAY.

Will Target be open on Easter?

All Target stores will be closed on Sunday, March 31, a company spokesperson told USA TODAY.

Is Chick-fil-A open on Easter?

Easter is celebrated on a Sunday, so Chick-fil-A will be closed, as is normal on Sundays.

What about other chain restaurants? Will they be open on Easter?

Cracker Barrel, Golden Corral, select Applebees, Red Lobster, Texas Roadhouse and Buffalo Wild Wings will be open on Easter, although hours may vary by location so call first.

Some restaurants offer a special brunch on Easter Sunday. Call to see if your favorite does and, if so, whether you need to make reservations.

Restaurants open for Easter: What restaurants are open Easter 2024? McDonald's, Cracker Barrel, Red Lobster, more

Good Friday occurs during spring break for 14 Florida school districts

Counties enjoying spring break the week of March 25 will have off Good Friday on March 29:

Florida schools open and closed on Good Friday

While most Florida public school districts are either closed on Good Friday or on spring break, for students in five counties, school is in session on March 29.

Alachua: No school March 29.

Bay: No school March 29.

Clay: No school March 29.

Collier: No school March 29.

Duval: No school March 29.

Flagler: School in session March 29.

Lake: No school March 29.

Lee: No school March 29.

Leon: School in session March 29.

Martin: No school March 29.

Nassau: School in session March 29.

Okaloosa: School in session March 29, but students off March 25.

Okeechobee: No school March 29.

Palm Beach: No school March 29.

Polk: No school March 29.

Sarasota: No school March 29

St. Lucie: No school March 29.

St. Johns: No school March 29.

Walton: Early release day March 29.

Will mail be delivered on Good Friday and Easter?

Yes, mail will be delivered on Good Friday, March 29. Good Friday is not one of the 11 holidays where mail is not delivered.

U.S. Postal Service facilities will be closed for retail transactions and there will be no regular residential or business mail deliveries on Sunday, March 31.

However, Priority Mail Express is delivered 365 days a year, including Sundays.

Are banks open on Easter and Good Friday?

Some branches of national banks will be closed on Easter since it falls on a Sunday.

Branches of JPMorgan Chase that would typically be open on Sunday will be closed on Easter, the company told USA TODAY.

All Capital One branch and café locations will be open regular hours on Good Friday and Easter.

Wells Fargo has some branches that are open on Sundays and those branches will be open on Sunday, March 31, the company told USA TODAY.

Bank of America financial centers are always closed on Sundays.

Is the stock market open on Good Friday?

No. The stock market will be closed for Good Friday, March 29.

Are Good Friday and Easter federal holidays?

There are 11 federal holidays in 2024. Neither Good Friday nor Easter are among them.

The next federal holiday on the calendar is Memorial Day on May 27.

Are Good Friday and Easter among Florida state holidays?

Florida officially recognizes 21 legal holidays — which may or may not line up with the list of federal holidays — when state offices will be closed.

Good Friday is recognized as a state holiday in Florida.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Easter 2024 closings. Publix, Target, Walmart. Schools open Good Friday