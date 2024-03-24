Easter events in and around San Angelo this year

The eggs are stuffed with candy, and everyone is waiting for the hunt to start.

Don’t know where to go to get your egg hunt on? Check out our list of bunny photo ops, hunts and other events for Easter in San Angelo.

Friday, March 29

Easter Egg Hunt and Potluck Supper is at the Alexander Ranch at 6 p.m., 9990 Arden Road. Guests are welcome to bring food for the potluck meal or a donation but neither are required. RSVP to communityhillssa@gmail.com.

Saturday, March 30

Angelo State Honors Student Association Easter Egg Hunt is from 9 a.m.-noon in the grass between the Carr Education-Fine Arts Building and Academic Building, 2502 Dena Drive. There will be two egg hunts at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Kids of all ages are welcome. Fields are divided into three age groups: 3 and under, 4-7 and 8-12. In between the two hunts, enjoy food, crafts and games and meet the Easter Bunny. This event is free and open to the public.

Easter Egg Hunt at Old Central Firehouse is at 10:30 a.m. at 200 S. Magdalen Street. There will be over 3,000 eggs hidden in the Firefighter's Memorial City Park located behind the pizzeria. There will also be a spring market with local vendors, and coffee and food trucks. This event is free and open to the public.

Sunset Mall Easter Eggstravaganza begins at 10:30 a.m. at 4001 Sunset Drive. Children will hunt for eggs throughout the mall and have the opportunity for pictures with the Easter Bunny.

Next Level Easter Egg Hunt is at 11 a.m. at 2838 College Hills Blvd. Pictures with the Easter Bunny are at 11 a.m., along with face painting. The egg hunt for ages 6 and under is at noon, and the egg hunt for ages 7-10 is at 12:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

Easter Egg Hunt in Eldorado is at 1 p.m. at 469-471 County Road 203. There will be pictures, refreshments, food, a waterslide, egg hunt and more.

Sunday, March 31

Chef's Easter Brunch buffet is at Angry Cactus, 1 W. Concho Ave., at 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Cost is $28 per person. Reservations are recommended. Call 325-703-6999.

Easter at the Paseo is at 10:30 a.m. at 34 W. Avenue D. Gather at El Paseo de Santa Angela for worship, lunch with brisket, sausage, potato salad, beans, and iced tea, and an egg hunt for the children. This is a free event.

