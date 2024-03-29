Easter events aboud in Laramie County this weekend

Mar. 28—CHEYENNE — From egg hunts to a variety of tasty meals, Laramie County residents have plenty of secular Easter-related events to choose from this weekend.

Cheyenne

Wyoming Historic Governors' Mansion Annual Egg Hunt

Children ages 2-4 are invited to the front lawn of the Historic Governors' Mansion to hunt and gather Easter eggs filled with treats. The event is free and open to the public. It begins at 9 a.m. Saturday and will last until all eggs are gone. The mansion is located at 300 E. 21st St.

Easter Brunch at the Shrine Club

Beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Cheyenne Shriners will be serving up made-to-order omelets, pancakes, fruit salad and more at the Cheyenne Shrine Club, 224 E. Iowa St. Tickets are $18 for adults, $12 for children ages 5-12 and free for children under 5. The Cheyenne Shrine Club recommends advance tickets, but tickets will also be available at the door on the day of the event.

Easter Egg Hunt

The city of Cheyenne will host its annual egg hunt for kids of all ages Saturday at 10 a.m. at Holliday Park.

Pictures with the Easter Bunny

Photos with the Easter Bunny will be available at JAX Cheyenne on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Frontier Mall, 1400 Dell Range Blvd.

Easter Egg Hunt at new Fire Station #5

Cheyenne firefighters will host an Easter egg hunt at their new fire station at 4200 Converse Ave. The event is for children aged 10 and under and will divide ages. The egg hunt begins at noon Saturday.

Easter Tea at the Nagle Warren Mansion B&B

On Saturday, from 1 to 3 p.m., the Nagle Warren Mansion B&B, located at 222 E. 17th St., will host an afternoon Easter tea featuring with finger sandwiches, scones, cookies, cake pops, Victorian Earl Grey tea and a specialty tea. Tickets are $34.95 and $19.85 for children under 12. Reservations are required.

Easter Egg Hunt

Children older than 5 are welcome to hunt for Easter eggs with the cats and kittens at Catz N Coffee Connections on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. Tickets are $5, and one adult will need to be there for every two children, with a maximum of 10 children. The business is at 615 W. 20th St.

Downtown Easter "Pup" Crawl

Downtown businesses are partnering to host the "Pup Crawl" on Saturday, where attendees are invited to bring their dog downtown and travel between businesses for a chance to win one of three grand prizes. Participating businesses include the Red Ruff Inn, Indigo Buffalo Turquoise, The Crooked Cup, The Prairie Rose, City Drug, 307 Roots Boutique, Accomplice Beer Company, Cheyenne Creativity Center, Blue Raven Brewery, Sunshine Plant Company, Westward, Westby Edge Brewing, Provisions Wine & Spirits and Rock On Wheels.

Easter Buffet

The Metropolitan, 1701 Carey Ave., will host an Easter buffet Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets are $45 and $15 for children. Private dining rooms are available for $50 for groups of four to 16.

Easter Buffets at Little America

Little America, 2800 W. Lincolnway, will host meals in the afternoon and evening on Sunday. Reservations for the Grand Ballroom from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. are $69, $25 for children ages 5-12 and free for children under 5. Tickets include bottomless mimosas and a complimentary photo with the Easter Bunny. Reservations at Hathaway's Restaurant from noon to 7 p.m. are $89, $32 for children ages 5-12 and free for children under 5. Tickets include bottomless mimosas and bloody Marys.

BURNS

Easter Egg Hunt & Shop

An egg hunt will be hosted by Laramie County Fire Department #6 in Burns. During the free event, attendees will have the opportunity to win basket raffles and participate in egg races. There will be multiple vendors, as well as complimentary coffee and lemonade. The event will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 327 S. Main St. in Burns.

Noah Zahn is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's local government/business reporter. He can be reached at 307-633-3128 or nzahn@wyomingnews.com. Follow him on X @NoahZahnn.