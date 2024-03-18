Easter eggs falling from the sky! Spring fling dance-a-thon, VDOT traffic updates: THE DIGEST

Have an event or announcement you would like featured in THE DIGEST? It’s welcome! Please send an email to lbordelon@gannett.com. Time sensitive announcements should be sent a week ahead of time.

Spring festival at Endless View Farms

The Easter Bunny will be at Crimora's Endless View Farms for its spring festival March 23-24 and March 30.

CRIMORA — Spring has sprung at Endless View Farms. Or at least it is preparing to.

The Crimora farm, located at 2513 Rockfish Road, will be holding an Easter Egg Hunt Eggstravaganza Saturday, March 23 and Sunday, March 24 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Egg hunts are scheduled throughout the day. Kids turn the empty eggs in once they collect them for their prize. Then, on Saturday, March 30, a helicopter will drop 7,000 Easter eggs for children to hunt at 2 p.m. Those wanting to take part are asked to bring their own basket.

Tickets are $14 per person, with children 3 and under allowed in for free (they will need a $2 ticket if they're participating in the egg hunt).

In addition to egg hunting, there will be many activities at the farm on those days, including a meet and greet with the Easter Bunny, plus photos with the Easter Bunny from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 23 and 30, and noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 24.

The farm will have baby chicks and rabbits, plus activities including sliding, jumping and riding. Face painting will also be available all three days from noon to 5 p.m. for an extra charge.

There will also be vendors like Southern Wild Tees, Creations by T, The Freckled Tulip, Andrea's Crafty Treasures, and more.

Food trucks will also be on site. Daddy Mack's Grub Shack will be there all three days, while Mr. BBQ and The Sweet Spot Dessert Truck will also be there Saturday, March 30.

On March 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Endless View Farms is teaming up with Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center to showcase adoptable dogs.

Visit Endless View Farms at endlessviewfarms.com or on Facebook for more details and updates.

Free classes for potential home buyers

FISHERSVILLE – Southeast Rural Community Assistance Project (SERCAP) will be offering free training at the Augusta County, Staunton, and Waynesboro Libraries over the next few weeks.

On March 21, 5:30 p.m., at the Augusta County Library, SERCAP's housing counselors make their expertise available for free. Topics include:

Upfront Costs of Homebuying & Savings

Credit Reports & Scores

Various Loan Products

SERCAP’s First Time Home Buyer Programs

Arc of Augusta announces Spring Fling Dance-A-Thon

FISHERSVILLE – Arc of Augusta will soon hold its annual fundraiser — the Spring Fling Dance-A-Thon will fill Wilson Middle School in Fishersville from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 13.

"The Spring Fling Dance-A-Thon is not just a celebration of inclusion; it's a fundraising extravaganza dedicated to supporting The Arc of Augusta," reads the press release. "Every step you take on the dance floor contributes to a greater cause, making a positive impact on our community."

Admission is $5 for the general audience. Those who wish to dance in the event can sign up on the website or at https://rb.gy/dllsog.

The Arc of Augusta advocates for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. According to the press release, the organization "strives to create a more inclusive and accepting community for everyone" through "comprehensive support, advocacy, and awareness initiatives." Interested parties can reach them by emailing thearcofaugusta@gmail.com or through their website.

Jasmine Yoon confirmed as judge for Western District of Virginia

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Senate confirmed Jasmine Yoon as the newest Western District of Virginia Judge.

“We’re thrilled the Senate voted to confirm Jasmine Yoon to the federal judiciary," said Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine in a joint statement. "She has a remarkable track record and a profound commitment to public service. With today’s confirmation, she cements herself in history as the first Asian American federal judge in Virginia. We know she’ll be a tremendous asset to the federal judiciary.”

According to the Warner and Kaine joint press release, Moon is the first Asian American Article III federal judge to serve in Virginia and the seventh federal judge recommended by the senators confirmed in the last three years. She was nominated by President Joe Biden.

Jonah Goldberg, along with Mara Liasson, will be speaking at Bridgewater College March 25.

BRIDGEWATER — Two of America’s most experienced political analysts will discuss national politics, current events and the upcoming election season during an endowed lecture in Cole Hall on the campus of Bridgewater College on Monday, March 25, at 7:30 p.m.

Jonah Goldberg, a popular conservative pundit, and veteran NPR reporter Mara Liasson will discuss the headlines impacting Americans in a panel discussion facilitated by Bobbi Gentry, Bridgewater College associate professor of political science. Gentry, an expert in elections and youth voting, will be joined by BC undergraduate student Jory Cardoza, a political science major.

Goldberg is a conservative political analyst, syndicated columnist and author of three best-selling books. Formerly senior editor at the National Review, Goldberg is currently founding editor-in-chief of the online magazine The Dispatch and host of the podcast The Remnant.Goldberg also writes a weekly opinion column for The Los Angeles Timesand regularly appears on CNN and NPR as a political commentator.

Liasson is an award-winning journalist and political correspondent. A veteran reporter with nearly four decades of experience, Liasson is currently national political correspondent for NPR, reporting on politics and policy for the newsmagazines Morning Edition and All Things Considered.Liasson is also a regular contributor to Fox News Channel’s Special Report with Bret Baier and a panelist on FOX News Sunday.

The event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the event starting at 7:30 p.m. The panel discussion will be followed by time for Q&A. No recording is permitted, but a livestream of the event will be available at bridgewater.edu/march2024.

This endowed lecture is sponsored by the W. Harold Row Symposium on Reconciliation.

VDOT traffic alert for March 18 to March 22

STAUNTON – The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton transportation district during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 90 to 93, eastbound and westbound – Overnight single lane closures for inspection of Route 285 overpass bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday night (March 17).

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 205 to 206 , northbound – Shoulder closures for maintenance to bridge over Route 606 (Raphine Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 18 – March 29.

*NEW* Mile marker 206 to 205 , southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Mile marker 206 to 205 , southbound – No lane closures but survey work in right of way, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through March 29.

Mile marker 212 to 214 , northbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to Route 11 bridge, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Thursday night.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 221 to 227 , northbound and southbound – Overnight right lane and shoulder closures for shoulder strengthening work, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through March 25. Work is related to I-81 widening project.

*NEW* Mile marker 223 to 225 , northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures for inspection of Route 254 overpass bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday night.

*NEW* Exit 225 , northbound – Overnight closure of off-ramp to Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) for shoulder strengthening work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights (March 20-21). Work is related to I-81 widening project. Follow posted detour.

*NEW* Mile marker 226 to 237, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound right lane closures between Route 940 (Dick Huff Lane) and Staunton city limits for sidewalk installation, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through May 24.

Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Eastbound and westbound left shoulder closures due to widening project in the area of the Route 252 (Middlebrook Avenue) interchange, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. through April 30.

*NEW* Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) – Northbound and southbound right shoulder closures between Route 608 (Draft Avenue/Tinkling Spring Road) and Route 654/909 (White Hill Road/Johnson Drive) for utility work, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday (March 17).

Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 831 (Old White Hill Road) and Route 655 (Walnut Hills Road) for tree removal operations, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 602 (Summerdean Road) – Utility work in right of way between Route 682 (McKinley Road) and Route 677 (Shemariah Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 28.

*NEW* Route 612 (Quick’s Mill Road) – Pilot truck and flagger traffic control between Route 11 (Lee Highway) and Route 626 (Berry Farm Road/Limestone Road) for milling and paving operations, 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. March 18 – April 5.

Route 624 (South Delphine Avenue, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between South Oak Lane and Chinquapin Drive for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through May 30, 2025.

Route 635 (Barterbrook Road) – Closed between I-81 frontage roads (FR-217 and FR-218) for bridge replacement as part of I-81 southbound auxiliary lane project. Follow posted detour. Expected completion summer 2025.

*NEW* Route 654 (White Hill Road) – Flagger traffic control near I-81 interchange for maintenance to bridge over I-81, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

Route 664 (Mount Torrey Road) – Shoulder closures and occasional flagger traffic control between Route 624 (Lyndhurst Road) and Route 894 (Mount Torrey Road) for water line installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 29. Estimated completion summer 2024.

Route 664 (Lyndhurst Road, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between Miami Avenue and Purdue Street for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through June 30, 2025.

Route 675 (Broadhead School Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) and Route 604 (McClures Mill Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through March 28.

Route 796 (Kiddsville Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 797 (Miller Road) and Route 608 (Long Meadow Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through March 28.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

