Easter Egg-stravaganza in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Everyone’s Easter Sunday is spent different but for many a classic Easter Egg Hunt in the backyard is part of the holiday activities.

For some in Lackawanna County, the hunt for eggs is taking place at an aquarium.

Easter Egg-stravaganza is what they’re calling it at the Electric City Aquarium and Reptile Den.

This is the 4th year they are doing this egg hunt and it’s become quite the tradition.

This isn’t your average egg hunt. The eggs are hidden behind glass in the animal habitats.

The goal is to find as many as you can and mark them down on your sheet.

The reward is a sweet treat after reaching the last exhibit.

“So we started this a couple years ago back around Covid time when we were looking for more of kind of a hands-off option and this has actually been a huge hit every year so that’s why we continue to do it every year,” said Electric City Aquarium and Reptile Den Director of Operations Christina Rogato.

One child says although it’s fun it’s a challenge, but a challenge he’s up for.

“It’s kind of hard because I thought there was gonna be any eggs in the other the other station,” said Aiden Mckenzie from Delaware.

It’s also a great way for kids to learn about all the different kinds of animals that live at the aquarium. Mckenzie says he’s learned a lot.

“How they are and how they like how they live,” said Mckenzie.

What brings another family out here is not just Easter but to celebrate something else special.

“Yesterday was my son’s birthday, so we came just to check out the aquarium and then the reptile in for him,” said Scranton resident Destiny Dobson.

This is the family’s first time here

“They’re amazed so far as our like I feel like I am too yeah,” Dobson added.

Spending Easter away from home is nothing new to their family because they love to travel.

“Last year we were down in Delaware at a museum down there,’ said Joe Shoemaker of Scranton.

“I really enjoy ’cause I really enjoy getting to see all of the other families that are here and when they get to come out, it’s funny. We see a lot of the parents get quite competitive with it,” Rogato explained.

The fun went on till 5:00 p.m. and every kid got to walk away with some candy.

