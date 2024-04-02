Easter Egg Roll draws hundreds to Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums

The annual Easter egg roll at the Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums on Saturday was moved indoors because of the threat of inclement weather.

Zyaire Good, 4, of Fremont, and his brother Jayveon, 5, show off the plastic eggs they received at the annual Easter Egg Roll at the Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Center and Museums on Saturday.

The White House Easter Egg Hunt began in 1878, and was first hosted by President Rutherford B. Hayes. Children were invited onto the White House grounds for the event. Since 1968 the event has been held the Saturday before Easter at Hayes’ home, at Spiegel Grove, as a way to pay tribute to Hayes.

According to Communications Manager Kristina Smith, an estimated 200 people attended Saturday's event. Children ages 3 to 10 played cornhole, had a scavenger hunt in the museum and made crafts. There was free admission during the event, which included a visit from the Easter Bunny.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Easter egg roll moves indoors at Hayes Presidential Library & Museums