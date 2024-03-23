Easter egg hunts, events in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Easter falls on Sunday, March 31, this year and a lot of businesses and cities are celebrating with Easter egg hunts and the Easter bunny.

Fox 8 News has compiled a list of local events taking place in Northeast Ohio. Check it out:

The Easter egg hunt will take place on March 24 and March 30 from 9:30 – 11 a.m. Egg hunters will be grouped by age and will get a bag of goodies after their hunt.

The Easter Bunny will also be at the zoo, as well as crafts available for guests. Click here for tickets.

Visit the mall to get photos with the Easter Bunny now through March 30.

The Spring egg hunt will take place on March 30 from 9 a.m. – noon. There will be activities all morning! Click here to register now.

Hosted by Cuyahoga Falls Parks and Recreation, the 68th Annual Egg Hunt will take place on Saturday, March 30 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at both Keyser Park and Waterworks Park.

Children of different ages will be able to hunt at their own pace for different colored eggs. Once all their eggs are found, they will return them in exchange for a goodie bag.

Click here for more details.

The 2024 Kent Parks & Recreation Youth Easter Egg Hunt will take place on Saturday, March 30 at 1 p.m. for children under the age of 10.

The Easter Bunny will also be at this free event at Fred Fuller Park.

Landoll’s Mohican Castle is hosting Easter egg hunts on March 30 at 12 p.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Each child will find and take home around 15 eggs during this free event. The Easter Bunny will also be there that day!

Guests will also receive 10% off at The Copper Mug Grille on March 30.

Click here to register.

There will also be an “adult” Easter egg hunt at Landoll’s Mohican Castle on March 23. Click here for more details.

The Stan Hywet Easter egg hunt will begin at 9:30 a.m. on March 30, with events from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. that same day. This year, there will be a self-guided scavenger hunt across the estate for preteens and younger teens, ages 10-15.

Guests will be able to take photos with the Easter Bunny, ride on the Easter Eggspress, see a magician and balloon twister, do crafts, get a face painting, and more!

Make sure to bring your own basket for the Easter egg hunt. Each child will get a dozen eggs.

Egg Hunt Schedule:

0-3 years: 9:30 a.m. — Great Meadow

4-5 years: 10 a.m. — Great Meadow

6-7 years: 10:30 a.m. — North & Bowling Lawns

8-9 years: 11 a.m. — Playgarden & Homes of Nature

10-15 years: 9-11 a.m. — Scavenger hunt

Click here for tickets.

Eggstronauts at the Summit Lake Nature Center (411 Ira Ave., Akron) will take place Friday, March 29 from 1 – 2:30 p.m.

Kids ages 10 to 15 are invited to engineer their own egg-landing craft. Click here to register and for more details.

Drop-in Discovery: Eggs at the Liberty Park Nature Center (9999 Liberty Rd., Twinsburg) will take place on Sunday, March 31 from 12 – 3 p.m.

Kids of all ages will get the chance to see real bird nests and eggs up close! There will also be a craft and egg-themed scavenger hunt around the nature center. Click here for more details.

