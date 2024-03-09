Easter egg hunts coming up in Richland County
Several egg hunts with the Easter Bunny are scheduled in and around Mansfield and Richland County. Here are some of the local events planned, so get the kids and a bag, bucket or basket and have some family fun.
March 16
Easter Egg Bash, Paradise Church, 87 N. Illinois Ave., noon-1:30 p.m. Hunt by age group (0-12 years), face painting, prizes and photos with the Easter Bunny.
March 17
Easter Eggstravaganza, Ridgway First Church of God, 1380 Park Avenue East, Mansfield, 2-3:30 p.m.
March 18
Homeschool and preschool students egg hunt, Community Bible Church, 1043 Springmill St., Mansfield, 10 a.m.
March 23
Graham Automall, 1515 W. Fourth St., Mansfield, 10 a.m. Ages infant-12, 10 a.m. More than 1,000 eggs. Grand prize in every age group.
Drive-Thru Easter, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., lower South Park, 100 Brinkerhoff Ave., Mansfield. Sponsored by the City of Mansfield Parks and Recreation Department.
Madison Community Easter Egg Hunt (children through sixth grade), 3 p.m., Trinity Grace Fellowship, 1592 Grace St., Mansfield. There will be a 15-minute program in the church, followed by a hunt for 4,000 eggs. Then the children will return inside to make a special craft, decorate cookies to take home, and they will receive an Easter gift.
Shelby Alliance Church, 105 E. Smiley Ave. Shelby, 10 a.m. Sponsored by the Shelby YMCA. Ages: 1-12 years old (will be divided by age); egg hunts will take place in 10-15 minute increments so all can enjoy watching their kids hunt for the eggs. After egg hunt, candy will be handed out to the participants. All participants will meet in the Sanctuary for an Easter message, then will be divided by age groups. Please arrive by 10 a.m.
Richland County Dog Warden’s Shelter, 2:30 p.m. All ages. Professional pictures with the Easter Bunny free with any donation made to the dog shelter. Please RSVP.
March 24
Easter Bunny Money Hunt, Patriot Park, 169-387 Plymouth St, Lexington, noon. Sponsored by Sluss Realty. First 50 kids will receive a mini-Easter bunny. There will be special age hunting areas and each section will have hundreds of eggs filled with chocolate or quarters with a $25 grand prize egg in every section. Children up to age 10 invited.
March 29
Country Meadows Care Center, AMVETS park, 300 Bell St., Bellville, 11 a.m. Includes photos with the Easter bunny plus cookies and milk with the Bellville police chief.
Glow in the Dark Easter Egg Hunt, Mission Point Mansfield, 54 E. Cook Road, Mansfield, 8 p.m.
March 30
Richland Carrousel Park, 75 N. Main St., Mansfield, 10 a.m. Featuring more than 2,000 filled eggs.
Ontario Recreation Department Easter Egg Hunt, Marshall Park turf ball fields, 3375 Milligan Road, Ontario, noon. 3 years old through fourth grade.
Dayspring 31st annual Easter Egg Hunt, 3220 N. Olivesburg Road, Mansfield. Event begins at noon, egg hunt begins at 1 p.m. Hunts for various age groups, including a new toddler area, plus carnival games, food and goodie bags.
Jane Imbody contributed to this report.
