Will the Easter egg hunt be sunny side up or soggy? Here’s Miami’s Easter Sunday forecast

Sending the kids on an Easter egg hunt after Sunday church service during the carefully planned outdoor brunch?

Or is a trip to an indoor mall or grocery run — if either is open — or a long nap a better plan to escape the rains?

The National Weather Service in Miami says that hunt is going to be just fine. But forecasters have one concern.

Will it rain on Easter?

NBC 6 meteorologist Llarisa Abreu accepts a sponsor plaque on behalf of her station from Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre’s founding executive producing director Barbara Stein during opening night for “Caroline, or Change” in Coral Gables on March 29, 2024. During her acceptance, Abreu jokingly told the audience she brought the good weather with her for the Easter holiday weekend. Howard Cohen/hcohen@miamiherald.com

According to the National Weather Service in Miami and NBC6 meteorologist Llarisa Abreu, the forecast for the Easter weekend and through at least Tuesday will be glorious. In an opening night sponsors’ appreciation moment during Actors’ Playhouse’s presentation of the Broadway musical drama “Caroline, or Change” on Friday night, Abreu jokingly told the audience she was responsible for the stretch of sunny weather we could expect for Easter.

Rain chance: To answer the question, no, it won’t rain from Miami-Dade to Palm Beach counties and the Florida Keys will be sunny, too. Basically a zero chance on a run of clear skies from Saturday to Easter Sunday and into Wednesday.

Temperature range: The sunny stretch will feature highs in the 80s and lows in the 70s with a windy Wednesday functioning as the scorcher at 86 degrees with wind gusts up to 28 mph.

Weather warning

The area of concern centers on high rip currents along coastal Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, according to the weather service. The highest risk runs through Saturday evening but the dangerous waters may linger on Easter Sunday and into the early part of the week.

What about thunderstorms?

If the weather changes keep an eye on that hot, breezy Wednesday in Miami-Dade and the Keys. As of Saturday, Miami area forecasters predict a 20% chance of rain and thunderstorms increasing mid-week ahead of an approaching cold front. The rain chance in Key West on Wednesday is 30%.

That early April cold front doesn’t look extreme, though. Expect lows around a cuddle-worthy 66 with highs around 80. Thursday will be partly sunny and Friday showers’ chance bumps back to 20% with upper 70s highs.