Easter egg hunt attracts neighbors to Wilmington's Tilton Park, supports local businesses

Families came out for an Easter egg hunt and a lot of fun Saturday at Tilton Park.

The free community event, organized by the City Church of Wilmington and West Side Grows, offered a variety of activities including snacks, games, face painting and moon bounces. Attendees also had the chance to experience Lucky Shot Coffee, a mobile coffee and cold brew company based in Wilmington.

Children, divided into age groups of 1 to 3 years old, 4 to 6 years old and 7 years and older, eagerly searched for the 2,500 stuffed eggs hidden throughout the park. Around 50 City Church of Wilmington volunteers helped organize this year's egg hunt.

Mary Ellen Hobbs of the City Church of Wilmington said the annual egg hunt has been a tradition for 13 years, except for the years affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hobbs said the church holds the yearly egg hunt and their Fall Fest to be a good neighbor in their community and fulfill their vision to "fill our diverse communities with the presence of Jesus."

