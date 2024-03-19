Easter egg hunt 2024!

A favorite time of the year for children is coming up! The annual Easter egg hunts in the Valley with Easter bunnies, bounce houses, baby chicks and rabbits, face painting, and more. Here are some of the family-favorite Easter egg hunts in the Valley with a detailed list of all of the events below.

Staunton egg hunt 2024

Beverley Street in downtown Staunton

Now through Easter Sunday, March 31

Merchants at participating businesses in downtown Staunton hide an egg in their windows for children to find. There's 12 total eggs to find to make it extra fun while you're strolling Beverley Street with your family.

Spring photos with 'that downtown chick'

Staunton Farmers' Market

10 a.m. to noon April 6 and 13

Easter fun continues on April 6 and 13 at the Staunton Farmers' Market for families to get their spring photos with the downtown chick and Medieval Fantasies Co. from 10 a.m. to noon in the Wharf parking lot.

Staunton's Eggstravaganza

Montgomery Hall Park soccer complex

Starts 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 30

City of Staunton's Annual Egg Hunt and Eggstravaganza Festival complete with moon bounce, old-fashioned egg coloring, refreshments, arts and crafts activities, face painting and entertainers. Bring your own basket. Free.

Egg hunt:

2-3 years: 10 a.m.

4-5 years: 10:30 a.m.

6-7 years: 11 a.m.

8-10 years: 11:30 a.m.

Waynesboro's Easter egg hunt

Ridgeview Park & War Memorial Pool

Starts 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 30

Free, prizes, bounce houses, temporary tattoos, egg hunt

Egg hunt:

0-2 years old: 10 a.m.

3 years old to preK: 10:15 a.m.

K-1 grade: 10:30 a.m.

2-3 grade: 10:45 a.m.

Stuarts Draft EGGstravaganza

2517 Stuarts Draft Hwy

10 a.m. Saturday, March 23

Free. Everyone is welcome to come to the EGGstravaganza. There will be an Easter egg hunt, temporary tattoo stations and more. Golden tickets to be found.

Mt. Crawford's Easter egg hunt

Green Valley Book Fair, 2192 Green Valley Lane

Egg hunt:

7-12 years: 9-9:30 a.m.

0-6 years: 10-10:30 a.m.

10:45 a.m. Adventure tales story time

Petting zoo until noon

Food trucks and caricatures until 1 p.m.

The Easter Bunny will be at Crimora's Endless View Farms for its spring festival March 23-24 and March 30.

Spring festival at Endless View Farms

Spring has sprung at Endless View Farms.

The Crimora farm, located at 2513 Rockfish Road, will be holding an Easter Egg Hunt Eggstravaganza Saturday, March 23 and Sunday, March 24 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Egg hunts are scheduled throughout the day. Kids turn the empty eggs in once they collect them for their prize. Then, on Saturday, March 30, a helicopter will drop 7,000 Easter eggs for children to hunt at 2 p.m. Those wanting to take part are asked to bring their own basket.

Tickets are $14 per person, with children 3 and under allowed in for free (they will need a $2 ticket if they're participating in the egg hunt).

In addition to egg hunting, there will be many activities at the farm on those days, including a meet and greet with the Easter Bunny, plus photos with the Easter Bunny from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 23 and 30, and noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 24.

The farm will have baby chicks and rabbits, plus activities including sliding, jumping and riding. Face painting will also be available all three days from noon to 5 p.m. for an extra charge.

There will also be vendors like Southern Wild Tees, Creations by T, The Freckled Tulip, Andrea's Crafty Treasures, and more.

Food trucks will also be on site. Daddy Mack's Grub Shack will be there all three days, while Mr. BBQ and The Sweet Spot Dessert Truck will also be there Saturday, March 30.

On March 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Endless View Farms is teaming up with Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center to showcase adoptable dogs.

Looking for all the Easter events you could possibly want? Debby Darby, the admin for the Facebook page, I Love Staunton, Virginia! wanted to share her everything Easter bunny and egg hunts with the community. You'll also be able to find Easter events at churches throughout the Valley.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: 2024 Easter egg hunts in Staunton, Waynesboro, Virginia