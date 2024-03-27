Easter and Eclipse events across Gainesville, Cooke County

Mar. 27—There's plenty going on around Gainesville and Cooke County between Easter on March 31 and the Solar Eclipse on April 8.

The Texas Department of Transportation is hosting Total Eclipse of the Heart of Texas on March 29 in preparation for the eclipse. This event at the Texas Travel Information Center at 4901 N. I-35 in Gainesville will help people plan for the upcoming eclipse. Visitors from many cities along the eclipse path will be available to help with accommodations and finding ideal locations. This will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 29.

Also on March 29 and 30, downtown Gainesville will be hosting its Spring Shop Hop. Multiple downtown shops will be having all sorts of special deals you can get with a crack of a plastic egg.

March 30 is the Frank Buck Zoo Eggstravaganza Egg Scramble. Kids can collect eggs full of goodies and then enjoy watching the animals come out to enjoy the morning. Admission is $8; the scramble starts at 9:30 a.m. and gates close at 9:25 a.m.

Then on Easter Sunday, Thirty-Five and Liberty is hosting its egg hunt at 2 p.m. Gates will be open for children five and younger first. This egg hunt is part of Market Days on March 30 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and March 31 from noon to 6 p.m. Thirty-Five and Liberty is located at 4321 I-35 in Gainesville.

On April 6, downtown Gainesville is hosting a wine stroll, featuring 15 local wineries partnering with downtown boutiques and shops. For $50, participants get wine tastings, a souvenir wine glass and a reusable six bottle wine carrier. For more information and tickets, visit fb.me/e/1QluGx8zS. The event will be from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge is inviting people to come out and view the eclipse. Solar glasses will be available to share, and people are encouraged to bring their telescopes with solar filter.