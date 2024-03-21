Easter eats: Get hoppin’ toward these fun holiday specials

Easter eats are hoppin’ this year, whether you’re hitting the Golden Corral or the gilded grounds of the Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort. Check out the buffets, the a la cartes and the bunny photo ops available.

4 Rivers Smokehouse: Make Easter Dinner easy with 4 Rivers’ special Easter menu, which includes boneless ham, smoked turkey, prime rib and more. Place orders by 5 p.m. March 27 to be available for pickup on March 30. Limited-time themed bakery options include an Easter birthday cake bomb, white velvet Easter ombre 3-layer cake, coconut cake and heavenly chocolate cake. All will be available from March 6-30. More info: 4rsmokehouse.com/easter

The Alfond Inn: Their Easter Brunch & Egg Hunt this year has two seatings (10 a.m. and 1 p.m.) on March 31, featuring an Easter egg hunt for those with Easter brunch reservations at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Prices are $99 plus tax per adult, $49 plus tax for children ages 3-10 and free for children 2 and younger. Tickets: eventbrite.com/e/easter-brunch-egg-hunt-at-the-alfond-inn-tickets-852461353857

Bites & Bubbles: $49 plus tax and gratuity gets your Easter brunch at this Mills 50 favorite, with offerings such as leg of spring lamb, savory ham, eggs, crispy bacon, waffles, pancakes, breakfast potatoes, a bountiful fruit selection, charcuterie and cheeses, biscuits and gravy and more. Seatings available at 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Drinks are a la carte. Reservations: opentable.com/booking/experiences-availability?rid=1026628&restref=1026628&experienceId=261189&utm_source=external&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=shared&covers=2&dateTime=2024-03-31T11:00:00

Bob Evans Farmhouse Kitchen: Farmhouse Feasts accommodate families of four to 10, featuring various entrée options, including hickory-smoked ham and signature slow-roasted turkey. Feasts include a variety of sides such as mashed potatoes with gravy and green beans with ham, freshly baked rolls and a whole pie for dessert. The Premium Farmhouse Feast, serving families of eight to 10, is $154.99, and smaller options, serving families of four to eight, start at $81.99. Additionally, all Bob Evans Farmhouse Kitchen locations will be open on Easter for breakfast, lunch and dinner, serving special Easter meals along with guest favorites. More info: bobevans.com/menu/farmhouse-feast

Brevard Zoo: Hop over to the zoo’s Nyami Nyami River Lodge for an egg-cellent Easter brunch with your very own special animal encounter. Enjoy drinks and a diverse buffet, including a waffle-topping station with gluten-free and vegan options. Explore sustainable Easter practices, create enrichment items for animals and have fun with lawn games and photo ops. Zoo admission is not included with the brunch, but guests can enjoy a 15% discount (valid March 30 only). Tickets are $50 per adult and $45 per child (3-11). Members receive $5 off. Children 2 and younger are free. For questions or dietary requests, please email assistant events manager, Elizabeth Rjedkin, at erjedkin@brevardzoo.org. Tickets: bit.ly/4a7aUvn

BRIO Italian Grille: (Milennia Mall): Easter Weekend To-Go Packages are available for pick up, curbside or delivery between March 29-31. BRIO Italian Grille will offer four customizable catering package options for guests. Prefer to dine in? BRIO will offer its brunch and dinner menu on Easter Sunday, serving up tasty Mediterranean-style dishes. More info: brioitalian.com/holiday/easter

Buca di Beppo: (Maitland, Florida Mall and Kissimmee) Easter Weekend To-Go Packages are available for pick up, curbside or delivery between March 29-31. Buca di Beppo will offer four options of customizable catering packages for guests, featuring fresh-baked bread, salads, hearty pastas, Italian-style entrées and desserts. For those dining in, Buca di Beppo will offer its dinner menu on Easter Sunday, serving up its menu of traditional Italian cuisine. More info: bucadibeppo.com/holiday/easter

Canvas Restaurant & Market: At Canvas Restaurant & Market, guests can enjoy deviled eggs with smoked salmon, frisée salad, croutons, dill crème fraiche ($18); roasted leg of lamb with creamed spinach stuffing, roasted new potatoes, sweet carrots, cabernet wine sauce ($46); and coconut tres leches ($12). The regular a la carte menu is also available. Available during dinner on March 29-30 and all day on Easter Sunday. Reservations: opentable.com/restref/client/?restref=211459&lang

CHIMA Steakhouse: Celebrate Easter at Doctor Phillips’ chic Chima Steakhouse from 12:30-8 p.m. on March 31. The rodizio/brunch buffet price will be $64.95 per person and half that for kids ages 7-11. Kids 6 and younger eat free. A complimentary face painter will be available for Easter fun from 2-6 p.m. Reservations: 321-408-6001; chimasteakhouse.com

Chroma Modern Bar & Kitchen: Guests can enjoy grilled octopus with confit tomatoes, braised artichokes, olives, rosemary croutons ($28); herb crust rack of lamb with curry-carrot puree, roasted parsnips, mint chimichurri sauce($44); and lemon poppy seed cake with blueberry compote, lemon curd ($12). The regular a la carte menu is also available. Available during dinner on March 29-30 and all day on Easter Sunday. Reservations: opentable.com/restref/client/?restref=268282&lang

Columbia Restaurant: Craft your perfect Easter meal with soup or César Salad and hot Cuban bread (substitute Columbia’s Original “1905” Salad) roast leg of lamb Adela, the beloved family recipe from third-generation matriarch Adela Hernandez Gonzmart ($32), baked ham, flan, Cava sangria and more. Reservations: columbiarestaurant.com

Conrad Orlando: Lots of Easter on tap at the Conrad, including a classic Easter brunch at Sophia’s Trattoria 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on March 31. Indulge in holiday staples with a Southern coastal Italian twist. Reservations: hilton.com/en/hotels/orlcici-conrad-orlando/dining/sophias-trattoria

Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar: Time to get “Hoppy in Havana” with two Easter buffet options on March 31: brunch 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and dinner 4-7 p.m. Pricing is $42.50 per adult and $21.95 per child (12 and younger) and includes non-alcoholic beverages. Enjoy options including ropa vieja hash and sweet plantain hash, salmón asado, paella de hongos and café con leche French toast with rum syrup. Plus, create-your-own omelet and pasta stations, an artisan bread station with homemade breads, pastries, and spreads, a kids’ world station and more. Guests can enhance their experience with bottomless pitcher packages for $17 or $22 per person. More info: cubalibrerestaurant.com/en/orlando

Four Flamingos, A Richard Blais Florida Kitchen: Served from 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on March 31, this Floridian brunch will include a noshing table featuring a selection of cheese, charcuterie and more, raw bar with fresh shucked oysters, poached Canaveral shrimp, snow crab claws, tuna tataki and more, carving stations with Florida black grouper and leg of lamb roulade a ricotta pancake station, small plates, a dessert bar … the list goes on. $95 for adults, $45 for kids. Add bottomless mimosas for $30 (two-hour limit). Reservations: fourflamingosorlando.com

Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort: The menu includes a wide array of offerings, ranging from a raw bar/seafood display to a Spanish and Italian cheese display, a carving station with herb-marinated rib roast and roasted lamb, a Spanish omelet station, traditional brunch favorites and more. A dessert station will include berry trifle, coconut panna-cotta, assorted cake pops, macarons, and other Easter specials. A children’s buffet will feature items such as mini frittatas, pulled pork “Sloppy Joes,” and more. The Capa Easter brunch will be offered from 10 a.m.-2 pm for $152 per adult and $55 per child ages 2-12.

Meanwhile, at Plancha, the lakefront American restaurant located at the Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club Orlando clubhouse, an extravagant brunch will be served. This will include a charcuterie and cheese display, salad station, raw bar, and a carving station with carne asada and Cuban-style pork roast. Classic Easter brunch favorites will also be featured, such as made-to-order omelets and fresh-baked pastries. A children’s buffet will include cheese and pepperoni flatbreads, herb-roasted chicken, grilled salmon, beef burgers and more. Desserts, ranging from house-made Easter sugar cookies to raspberry pot de creme and a tropical fruit display, will end brunch on a sweet note. The Plancha Easter brunch will be offered from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. for $115 per adult and $48 per child ages 2-12. Reservations: 888-982-6155

Golden Corral: Just in time for Easter, Golden Corral is bringing back fan favorite butterfly shrimp and three flavors of chicken tenders to its all-you-can-eat buffet now through April 7 for dinner on weekdays after 4 p.m. For those spending Easter with the family at home, Golden Corral is offering to-go family meals available for online ordering now for pickup from March 25-April 7. More info: goldencorral.com

Hard Rock Hotel: Enjoy Easter favorites from The Kitchen, including herb-crusted prime rib, smoked turkey breast, honey-baked ham, made-to-order omelets, pancakes and other breakfast items, salads, shrimp cocktail, chilled snow crab legs, customized mac and cheese and vegetables. A springtime dessert bar will feature treats including passion fruit Napoleon, chocolate-dipped profiteroles, pineapple upside-down cheesecake, Easter cupcakes and more. Reservations: 407-503-3463; resy.com/cities/orl/the-kitchen-at-hard-rock-hotel

Icon Park: The Easter Bunny has returned to Icon Park, now through March 30 — and this year, there’s a new way to spend time with everyone’s favorite rabbit. Brother Jimmy’s will host a Bunny Brunch from 9-11 a.m. March 23-24 and March 30, featuring a Southern buffet including chicken and waffles, mac and cheese, cornbread and more, along with a personalized Easter Bunny meet-and-greet for only $20 for adults and $10 for children 13 and younger. Tickets: order.toasttab.com/order-and-pay/brother-jimmys-icon-park/200

Jaleo: On Easter Sunday, Jaleo Disney Springs welcomes guests to explore the flavors of Spain with its brunch menu, featuring signature dishes like carne asada con huevo frito (grilled flat iron steak with fried egg, potatoes and mojo verde) and flauta de tortilla de patatas, a traditional flauta sandwich with fresh tomato and Spanish omelet. This year, Jaleo is debuting its Rumba Brunch, where guests will discover authentic rumba music with roaming guitar players and vocalists from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Reservations: 321-348-3211; opentable.com/restref/client/?restref=1028389

Kavas Tacos + Tequila: Enjoy an Easter Sunday brunch buffet from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. featuring apps including chips, salsa, guac, ceviche, chopped salad, assorted fruits, beef and egg/cheese empanadas, along with breakfast yums like coconut tres leches French toast and a breakfast taco bar plus mains like chicken and shrimp fajitas (and more!). $49 per adult, $18 per child, plus tax and gratuity. No a la carte at brunch, but it will return at dinner with a lamb quesabirria taco special for $26. Reservations: 407-776-2027 or KavasTacos.com

Loews Royal Pacific Resort: An Easter brunch buffet in their Islands Dining Room will feature herb-roasted leg of lamb, roasted pork loin, golden sea bass, plus an omelet and waffle station, sushi station, stir-fry station, iced raw bar and Easter desserts including funfetti lollipop cake, mango white chocolate Easter eggs, candied carrot cake taco and more. Entertainment will feature a face painter, hula dancer and ukulele player. Reservations: 407-503-3463; resy.com/cities/orl/islands-dining-room-at-loews-royal-pacific

Loews Sapphire Falls Resort: Easter brunch at the Amatista Cookhouse will see guests enjoying smoked ham, leg of lamb, Florida sea bass, roasted duck, iced raw bar, char-grilled beef churrasco, salads, vegetables and a dessert table filled with delights from raspberry peach crumble and chocolate caramel fudge cake to chocolate bread pudding, piña colada shooters and more. Entertainment will feature a face painter and Caribbean steel drum player. Reservations: 407-503-3463; resy.com/cities/orl/amatista-cookhouse-at-loews-sapphire-falls-resort

Maria & Enzo’s: On Easter Sunday, this Disney Springs favorite will be serving its Sicilian cuisine-inspired brunch menu, including family favorites like the Crunch Toast (cornflake crusted brioche with nutella mascarpone and strawberry compote) as well as the smoked salmon board, including tomatoes, red onion, capers, chive, mascarpone, hard-boiled eggs and toasted schiacciata. Reservations: opentable.com/restref/client/?restref=992788

Paddlefish: Indulge in the flavors of Paddlefish’s Arctic char with miso, sweet corn, exotic mushroom and edamame ($39), a delicately seasoned and prepared Easter dinner. Complimenting this dish is a bottle of Paddlefish White Wine ($40). More info: paddlefishrestaurant.com

Park Pizza & Brewing Co.: The Lake Nona pizzeria will be featuring an Easter lox pizza with garlic cream sauce, grande mozzarella cheese, smoked salmon, capers, red onion, hard boiled eggs and dill. More info: parkpizzalakenona.com

Rosen Centre: There’ll be a big spread 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on Easter Sunday, featuring soups, market salads and seasonal fruits, antipasto, local and international cheeses, seafood station including Jonah crab claws, New Zealand mussels, Thai coconut calamari salad and more, Baja fish tacos, Banshoo sushi, pasta station, breakfast station, hot buffet including leg of lamb, pan-seared chicken, roasted pork loin and more plus a kids’ buffet and loads of desserts. $64.95 for adults, $27.95 for kids (4-12). Free self-parking, $15 discounted valet parking, complimentary champagne and mimosas. More info: rosencentre.com/easter

Rosen Inn Lake Buena Vista: There’s a bunny photo-op option at this Easter Sunday brunch, featuring soup and salad and entrees including Southern-style shrimp and grits, balsamic seared chicken, a bagel station with lox and accouterments, a doughnut wall and lots more. Complimentary mimosas for guests 21 and older. Bunny photo included. $35.95 for adults, $17.95 for kids (4-11). More info: rosenlbv.com/holiday-events/easter-brunch-orlando

Rosen Inn at Pointe Orlando: Easter dinner is served at this buffet from 4-9 p.m March 31. Meal will feature soups and salads, entrees including roast leg of lamb, herb-roasted salmon, honey-baked ham and pasta primavera along with assorted sides and dessert including a signature ice cream bar. Adults: $24.95, children younger than 5 are free with paying adult, 25 percent senior discount. More info: roseninn9000.com/rosen-hotels-resorts-holiday-events/easter

Rosen Plaza: It’s an Easter buffet spectacular from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on March 31, featuring soups, bread, market salads and antipasto, a seafood station (spiced shrimp boil, New Zealand mussels and oysters, smoked salmon display and more), omelet and waffle station, entrees including chicken tandoori, grilled pork tenderloin, pan-seared ocean trout and more, carving station (roast leg of lamb, bourbon maple ham), a kids’ buffet, desserts and more. $55.95 for adults, $23.95 for kids (4-11). Complimentary self-parking, $15 valet. More info: rosenplaza.com/easter

Rosen Shingle Creek: Enjoy Easter brunch plus an Easter egg hunt from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on March 31 with a vast meal including soups, yellowfin tuna tacos and chilled shrimp BLT profiteroles, a farm-fresh salad bar, composed salads, artisan cheeses, antipasto market, bruschetta bar, seafood station including Gulf oysters, bay scallop ceviche, smoked local fish dip and more, Banrai sushi and dim sum, a chef-attended make your own pasta station, entrees including seared snapper, shrimp and grits, grilled bavette steak and more, carving station (leg of lamb, smoked HertaBerkSchwein ham) small plates, omelet and pancake station and more! Adults, $89.95; kids (4-11), $37.95 plus sales tax and taxable service charge. Price includes unlimited champagne and mimosas for those 21 and older, complimentary self-parking, valet discounted at $15. Egg hunt begins at 10 a.m. More info: rosenshinglecreek.com/easter

STK: Elevate your Easter weekend with an exclusive blend of new brunch delights such as Dungeness crab deviled eggs, peppercorn-crusted lamb chops and lobster Benedict, plus a la carte holiday specials from March 29-31. Every guest will be greeted with an Easter egg filled with surprises … some lucky finds come with golden eggs boasting grand prizes. Reservations: stksteakhouse.com/venues/orlando

Taverna Opa Orlando: Easter is lamb-tastic at this Orlando classic, where guests 21 and older will receive a free glass of house wine with the purchase of any lamb entrée. Full menu available. Belly dancing entertainment begins at 7 p.m. Reservations: 407-351-8660 or visit Opaorlando.com

Terralina Crafted Italian: Celebrate Easter at Terralina with special holiday offerings, including a short rib ravioli with brandy cream sauce and wild mushrooms ($33). Pair it with the Spring Fling, made with Giffard Pamplemousse, Malfy Limon Gin and ederflower ($16.50). More info: terralinacrafteditalian.com

Tropicale at Caribe Royale Orlando: From 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Easter Sunday, hotel guests and locals can enjoy a buffet-style brunch with offerings that will include a smoked fish station, seafood bar, made-to-order omelets, carving station with options such as swordfish and honey-glazed smoked ham and more. $80 for adults; $25 for children 4-10, plus tax. Children 3 and younger are free. Reservations: opentable.com/r/tropicale-orlando

Wyndham Grand Orlando Resort Bonnet Creek: Enjoy an exceptional Easter Brunch at Tesoro Cove from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. March 31, featuring a gourmet omelet station (gluten-free options available), carving station with honey-glazed ham, made-to-order Belgian waffles and more. $38 per adult, $22 per child (6-12), plus tax and gratuity. Ages 5 and younger are free. Reservations: 407-390-2300; wyndhamgrandorlando.com

