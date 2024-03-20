Easter Bunny sightings expected Saturday in Meadville

Mar. 20—The Easter Bunny will pay Meadville a visit on Saturday, and he'll do so in style, riding on top of a Meadville Central Fire Department fire truck.

The visit will begin at 1 p.m. with the truck carrying the Easter Bunny departing from the intersection of South Main Street and Linden Street, heading north to Diamond Park, where it will loop the park before continuing west on Chestnut Street. From there, it will head north on Park Avenue before turning east on North Street and continuing to Meadville Area Senior High (MASH), 930 North St.

Viewing areas for those who don't live on the route are available at Diamond Park and in the student and faculty parking lots at MASH.

The tour is expected to last about 60 to 90 minutes. If inclement weather forces a cancellation, an update will be posted on the city of Meadville Facebook page.

The event is a joint effort of the fire department, the city of Meadville and Local 515 of International Association of Fire Fighters, the union that represents the city's firefighters.

