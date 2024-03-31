Easter Bunny hops across East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It’s Easter weekend and the Easter Bunny has been spotted hopping all over East Texas.

KETK has compiled the following Easter Bunny visits from across East Texas:

Livingston

Down in Livingston at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, the Easter Bunny wore a sheriff’s office vest and sat for Easter photos. The sheriff’s office also held a big Easter Egg hunt for children of all ages to enjoy.

The Easter Bunny in a sheriff’s office vest sitting for photos. Photo courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The Easter Bunny poses with a child while they both wear sunglasses. Photo courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Children hunt for Easter eggs. Photo courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Mineola

The Easter Bunny was in Mineola on Saturday driving local children and families around on the city’s Mini-Train ride. The Easter Bunny also pasted out Easter egg surprises for the children and posed for Easter photos.

The Easter Bunny driving Mineola’s Mini-Train ride. Photo courtesy of the City of Mineola.

The Easter Bunny driving Mineola’s Mini-Train ride. Photo courtesy of the City of Mineola.

Tyler

On Saturday, the Easter Bunny stopped by the St. Francis Episcopal Church in Tyler for their Easter Egg hunt. The Easter Bunny blew bubbles to start the hunt and then there was a petting zoo with piglets and chicks for children to pet.

The Easter Bunny blowing bubbles at the Easter egg hunt. Photo Courtesy of StFrancisTyler.org.

The Easter Bunny with Father Mitch and Camille Tollett. Photo Courtesy of StFrancisTyler.org.

A child hugging the Easter Bunny. Photo Courtesy of StFrancisTyler.org.

Piglets at the petting zoo. Photo Courtesy of StFrancisTyler.org.

Chicks at the petting zoo. Photo Courtesy of StFrancisTyler.org.

The Easter Bunny was also able to stop by the NICU at Christus Trinity Mother Frances to visit the babies there for Easter.

“The Easter bunny made the sweetest delivery to our NICU just in time for Easter. Thank you to our NICU staff who provide these little peeps EGGcelent care!” CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances

The Easter Bunny at the NICU. Photo courtesy of CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances.

The Easter Bunny at the NICU. Photo courtesy of CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances.

The Easter Bunny at the NICU. Photo courtesy of CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances.

The Easter Bunny at the NICU. Photo courtesy of CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances.

The Easter Bunny at the NICU. Photo courtesy of CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances.

The Easter Bunny at the NICU. Photo courtesy of CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances.

The Easter Bunny at the NICU. Photo courtesy of CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances.

